When will last year's young swans start to breed?
The short answer is, in their second or third year.
They are not mature until they are two or three years old, so none of last spring's cygnets will breed this year.
Most will wait until at least spring 2024 or 2025.
This will be within one or two years of attaining the black adult plumage. Immature swans are browner than adults.
In their earlier stages they have darker eyes and beaks, as well as dark tips to their white wings.
Sometimes the dark wingtips remain until the birds are three years old.
Some immature birds have red beaks while still retaining their juvenile voices. This is probably the case with the birds in the photo.
Younger swans, sometimes full sized, lack the curled feathers on top of the wings, which seem to be important for mate attraction, territorial defence and breeding success.
These curled feathers, present on both sexes, are obvious on swimming adult swans.
They appear to be on the back, but they are on the inner part of the upper wing, above the back.
Most of Lake Wendouree's swan territories are taken by older birds, so younger ones may not be able to stake a claim at the lake and may have to move elsewhere if they want to nest.
A wet spring results in more swamps becoming suitable for breeding.
Both adult and immature swans move around a lot.
A relatively small number stay at Lake Wendouree all year, every year.
The Lake Wendouree swan population is currently around 100 birds, many of which are last spring's cygnets.
One hundred is about normal at Lake Wendouree for this time of the year.
Numbers of wood ducks and black ducks at Lake Wendouree are at about 20 and 50 respectively and there are also 1235 coots.
This week, the City of Ballarat installed temporary fencing along Gillies Street to help keep swans off the road as they begin spreading out for further winter foraging.
Drivers should always be careful around swans.
Attractive foliage and fruits as well as winter flowers from gardens in the Ballarat district will be on display at the Australian Plants Society Ballarat Winter Plant Show this weekend.
Operating from 10am until 4pm on both June 24 and 25, the display will be in the Robert Clark Centre in the Ballarat Botanical Gardens. Entry is $5.
Flowers of various correas, hakeas and banksias can be expected at the display, as well as some early wattles and grevilleas.
Flowers in local forests are rather scarce at present, with common heath being one of the most obvious species nearby.
On the forest floor, leaves of greenhoods, bear's-ears, sundews and others have appeared, giving promise of flowers to come.
We had a few of these moths banging against our windows one night when it was raining. What sort are they? P. P. Gong Gong.
This is a late swift moth. Sometimes it is called the late oxycanus.
To entomologists it is Oxycanus antipoda. There are several similar species.
Other local species are rather more prominently marked and coloured.
They emerge from their in-ground cocoons on wet May or June nights and are often attracted to lighted windows.
The "witchetty grub" type pupal cases are sometimes found protruding from the ground after the moths have emerged.
The caterpillars feed on roots of wattles and other trees for a year or more, but the adult moths live only a day or two, just long enough to find a mate.
These moths are sometimes also known as ghost moths or rain moths, and their caterpillars are commonly known as bardi grubs.
