The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Nature Notes: 'Teenage' swans on Lake Wendouree

By Roger Thomas
June 23 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Swans are not mature until they are two or three years old, so none of last spring's cygnets will breed this year. Picture by Ed Dunens.
Swans are not mature until they are two or three years old, so none of last spring's cygnets will breed this year. Picture by Ed Dunens.

When will last year's young swans start to breed?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.