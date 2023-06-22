A Sebastopol pupil's "striking" image has impressed the judging panel of a state-wide schools' environment photography competition.
St James' Parish School grade five pupil Steele Aspland won Sustainability Victoria's Through Your Own Lens photography competition for his image, 'Unseen World'.
Using an iPad, he took the photograph of mushrooms among grass and dried leaves on the school grounds.
The judging panel said, "Steele's image with its amazing light and close focus of the mushroom, shows the world from the point of view of the mushroom, its world of leaf debris and grass, and the forest floor layers.
"It's a striking image."
Steele, and grade six pupil Lily McDonald, were two of three finalists in the competition. Lily's photograph was highly commended.
The school pupils attended the annual ResourceSmart Schools Awards at the MCG last Thursday. Steele was presented with a certificate and his framed photograph while his school received $150.
Steele said he did not know if he wanted to become a professional photographer following school but he was passionate about the environment.
He picks up rubbish on Clean Up Australia Day and helps audit his school's water use. Steele said he was proud of his award-winning photograph.
"We need to care for all of nature, from the tallest trees to the tiniest mushrooms that hide beneath the grass," Steele said.
"The unseen world is vital to the health of the ecosystem and even though some organisms are hard to see, they can often be the ones keeping everything healthy."
St James' Parish School teacher Maree Reus said all pupils were involved in the competition. She said the school had been a ResourceSmart School for about 12 years.
The ResourceSmart Schools awards are Victoria's largest sustainability awards for schools, shining a light on the positive work schools are doing to protect the environment.
It was the first year the Through Your Own Lens competition was held as part of the awards.
