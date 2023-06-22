BFNL 2023: VFL skipper set for Bloods debut

MELTON is set to welcome a pair of captains to its round 10 line-up as North Melbourne VFL skipper Jack Watkins makes his Bloods debut alongside the returning Jack Walker.
Watkins has averaged 24 disposals per game for North Melbourne, which has the bye in the VFL at the weekend.
The Bloods were without their skipper in Walker for their first loss of the season against Darley in round eight.
Walker was concussed following a late bump by East Point's Paddy Hannaford in round seven.
STATS HQ: All the numbers from round nine
SEBASTOPOL duo in Tony Lockyer and James Keeble are unavailable for their club's round 10 Ballarat Football Netball League clash against Sunbury.
Lockyer was taken to hospital following a big knock in the first quarter against Redan but the veteran was always scheduled to miss round 10 due to other commitments.
It was the same reason for a fully-fit Keeble, who booted three goals in the round nine win against Redan.
Despite Werribee having the bye in the VFL this weekend, new Burra recruits in Jay Dahlhaus and Jesse Clark will not make their BFNL debuts on Saturday.
Sunbury was hopeful its skipper in Tyson Lever would return for the Sebastopol clash, but the Lions captain is still not ready for a return from a foot injury sustained in round four.
Footscray's VFL bye is good news for Redan, which will once again enjoy the services of Cooper Craig-Peters who had 25 disposals against Sebastopol.
The club has opted to play it safe with Lachlan George as he recovers from a back injury that has sidelined him since round five.
George was originally named for the Sebastopol clash before being a late withdrawal, with Gary Learmonth giving the 2022 team of the year member one more game off with the inter-league bye looming.
The Lions will be the first team to visit Darley Park this season following the completion of the clubrooms redevelopment.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Polkinghorne extends advantage
EAST POINT welcomes back Joe Dodd, who missed the win against Lake Wendouree with a hamstring concern.
Dodd will come back for Harry Ganley due to unavailability.
The Roos debuted their 10th junior last week in Kane Irvin, with Irvin holding his spot for round 10 after a 20-disposal outing.
BACCHUS MARSH coach Jason Williams said he was expecting to lose some key young players for the East Point clash with the Greater Western Victoria Rebels and Western Jets returning to Talent League action.
The Cobras boast a two-game winning streak after starting the season with six-straight losses.
Catch up on all the BFNL news here.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.