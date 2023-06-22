A wandering slice of Ballarat history is setting off on its next adventure after being sold at auction.
The suit of armour, which was once owned by Kryal Castle's Keith Ryall, was a feature at the medieval tourist attraction.
It arrived in Ballarat in the 1970s, but was sold to a private collector in the Victorian town of Yea about 20 years ago.
On June 19, the medieval replica, which stands at over six feet tall, was sold for $1650 at auction.
Despite bids starting at about the $700 mark, auctioneer Matin Evans said he thought the sale represented value for money owing to the rarity of the item.
"It was an item that had a lot of people talking about it, that's for sure," he said.
"If you look at my website I sell everything, but that was a bit of a unique item."
Twenty-four collectors were keen to get their hands on the piece, which came complete with with a replica broad axe.
M.E Auctions publicist John O'Keefe said the anonymous seller of the item was a collector of strange antiques from early Australia, who sold the armour to create more room for future collectables.
He said the armour, which originally came from overseas, was in fantastic condition despite having a history of over 50 years in Australia.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
"I think you can bet your life it [the armour] will end up in a man cave or a rumpus room," he said.
"The people that buy those sort of items at auctions are genuine collectors, that sort of medieval antiquity is a pretty good investment."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.