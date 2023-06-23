The Ballarat Football Netball League finally had some shock results in round nine, meaning there is every chance for more in round 10.
Melton returns to action following the bye with the Bloods sharing an equal-league-best 7-1 win-loss record after Darley's first loss of the season last week.
BFNL ROUND 10 FIXTURE
Read up on The Courier's game-by-game previews for the weekend's action.
At Maddingley Park
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 7, 2022 - East Point 17.13 (115) d Bacchus Marsh 10.8 (68)
East Point snapped a three-game losing streak with a win against the Lakers as the Roos visit Maddingley Park for a clash with Bacchus Marsh.
East Point has the chance to move a game clear of Redan in seventh - if the Lions fall to Darley - and solidify itself in the top six before the inter-league break.
The Cobras boast a two-game winning streak but will be without their Talent League young guns that have provided a much-needed spark across the ground.
It was Jackson Merrett's first win as playing coach of East Point last week and he should add a second on Saturday.
At Darley Park
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 14, 2022 - Redan 12.13 (85) d Darley 10.11 (71)
Darley suffered its first loss of the 2023 season in round nine but the Devils finally get the chance to play at home with Darley Park renovations complete.
The road trip does not fear Redan however, which dealt Darley a 14-point defeat at Darley Park last season.
Cooper Craig-Peters will line up for Redan while Lachlan George is expected to return after the inter-league bye.
The Devils are expected to bounce back, but Redan will be eager to claim an almighty scalp.
At CE Brown Reserve
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 2, 2022 - North Ballarat 17.6 (108) d Lake Wendouree 7.5 (47)
Tim Shearer's first game as interim coach this season did not go to plan as his side now welcomes the in-form team of the competition to town.
North Ballarat is firing on all cylinders and should be bolstered by some key VFL players due to the fixturing.
Brendan McCartney's side will look to solidify its place in the top four with a big win at C.E. Brown Reserve.
At MacPherson Park
LAST TIME THEY MET: Qualifying final, 2022 - Melton 13.9 (87) d Ballarat 9.10 (64)
Melton is fresh following a two-week break but Ballarat heads into the MacPherson Park clash full of confidence after upsetting Sunbury last week.
Bloods premiership coach Aaron Tymms has been forced to move some magnets around but the return of Jack Walker will be a sight for sore eyes.
Jack Watkins also comes into the reigning premiers' side with the North Melbourne VFL skipper, and Melton South junior, ready to make his Bloods debut.
Ballarat has not won at Melton since 2015, with the Bloods winning eight of the last nine matches between the two sides.
At Marty Busch Rec Reserve
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 8, 2022 - Sebastopol 5.11 (41) d Sunbury 3.7 (25)
Sebastopol will be without two stars in Tony Lockyer and James Keeble as it prepares for an enticing battle with Sunbury on Saturday.
Lockyer, whose game against Redan was cut short due to injury, is back to full fitness but was always unavailable for selection, along with Keeble, in round 10 due to other commitments.
The Lions suffered a shock loss to Ballarat in round nine and will be eager to bounce back, while the Burra narrowly escaped against Redan.
It is a chance for Sunbury to prove its competitiveness against an expected top side this season.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
