An exhibition showcasing the art of incarcerated Indigenous artists is showing at Federation University's Post Office Gallery.
The exhibition, titled Marra-Narrap Lakorra meaning 'under blue skies', will feature 35 paintings from Indigenous artists who are jailed in HM Prison Langi Kal Kal and Hopkins Correctional Centre.
The works are the result of a collaboration between Federation TAFE, the corrections system and Federation's Aboriginal Education Centre, and has involved teachers visiting prison to work with artists.
Some of the works will also feature in The Torch exhibition, which gives inmates the opportunity to sell their work, and have the money held in a trust for them until they are released.
Barkindji artist and Ballarat resident Trevor Mitchell spent periods of incarceration in both Hopkins Correctional Centre and Langi Kal Kal Prison before being released in 2021.
Mr Mitchell said other than watching his aunty work as an artist when he was young, he had no art experience before being exposed to the program.
"I never really touched a paint brush until I went to prison," he said.
"Then I just kept going, and used it as a healing process during my time in prison."
From there his work consistently improved, and upon his release has made a living as an artist.
Mr Mitchell said painting had provided a powerful distraction from prison life.
"It keeps you healing and it keeps your journey going," he said. "It's very therapeutic, that's what I thought when I was incarcerated, I never thought anything else of it really, but obviously people started liking and buying it."
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Federation University collections curator Shelley Hinton said a lot of the artists didn't consider themselves to be creative until they started the program.
She said it helped them connect to their totem, kin and country while behind bars.
"The program is quite rehabilitative in its format, because a lot of the guys that start to paint discover they have an innate ability, and that they are extraordinarily creative," she said.
Marra-Narrap Lakorra will run until July 9, with the official opening on Friday June 23 at 6:30pm.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.