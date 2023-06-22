Haddon Primary School pupils have witnessed Ballarat Wildlife Park's tiger siblings enjoying the fruits of their labour.
Grade two/three and grade five/six pupils have spent about a month making about 30 brightly coloured papier-mâché balls for tigers Kai and Akasha's environmental enrichment.
Environmental enrichment is important for the predators' wellbeing as it keeps them stimulated and helps them build their physical strength.
Ballarat Wildlife Park operation manager Jared Mulholland said the program had helped forge a bond between the pupils and their new tiger friends.
He said the tigers loved being around people which built an attachment between them and the public.
"It helps us be great educators and ambassadors to spread the importance of conservation."
While talking to the pupils, Mr Mulholland also warned them of the effect palm oil had on tigers' habitat.
"I think conservation for all animals in the world is really important," he said.
"[Discussing palm oil] helps people understand that there's things that we can do to help their [Kai and Akasha's] wild cousins in preserving the natural habitat and keeping them safe."
Haddon Primary School teacher Kirsty Payton said caring for the environment was a central topic to the children's education.
"Next term we're looking at sustainability and recycling and the impact on the environment," she said.
"This has been a really great lead in, and we tend to go in the direction the kids are interested in."
