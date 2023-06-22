The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Delacombe Primary School's guinea pigs stolen in overnight theft

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated June 22 2023 - 7:12pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Delacombe Primary School grade six Garden Leaders Lily and Kaylee with the hutch for their missing guinea pigs. Picture by Kate Healy
Delacombe Primary School grade six Garden Leaders Lily and Kaylee with the hutch for their missing guinea pigs. Picture by Kate Healy

Pupils and staff at Delacombe Primary have been left devastated after three of the school's beloved guinea pigs were stolen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.