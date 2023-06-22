Pupils and staff at Delacombe Primary have been left devastated after three of the school's beloved guinea pigs were stolen.
Several pupils went into the school's garden space to feed the guinea pigs at lunchtime on Thursday, when they discovered all was not right.
The window to the shed where the guinea pigs lived had been smashed with a brick, and all three female pigs were missing.
The school's two male pigs, also living in the shed were untouched.
Delacombe Primary School business manager Danielle McCann said the children were visibly upset when they discovered the crime scene.
She said Petunia, Biscuit and Brownie were very dear to the children, and one pig in particular, had massive sentimental importance to staff and pupils.
"It was quite upsetting for them, because they [the pupils] were the ones to discover it," Ms McCann said.
"We're talking five grade five and grade six girls, so it was a little bit upsetting for them to walk in and see glass everywhere."
The offenders, who appeared to be teenagers, were caught committing the low act on the school's CCTV.
According to Ms McCann, the thieves were also caught on camera one night previously, but didn't take anything until the early hours of Thursday morning.
IN OTHER NEWS:
She said the pignappers took just seven minutes to commit the crime.
"We could see them come in, take the guinea pigs and go, they knew what they were coming for."
As well as being beloved pets, the guinea pigs were also part of the school's garden leaders program, which also includes a lizard and occasional visits from a dog.
"We really do have quite a big basis on our Stephanie Alexander kitchen garden program, so we do have our little animals," she said.
"We have lots of things to help the children - and to have this happen, it's not been very nice."
The school has passed the CCTV footage on to police who are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information on the theft is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.