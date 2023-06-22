The Courier
Paedophile priest Gerald Ridsdale pleads guilty to Horsham assault charge

Alex Dalziel
Alex Dalziel
Updated June 22 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 3:50pm
Gerald Ridsdale in 2015. File picture
Gerald Ridsdale in 2015. File picture

Notorious paedophile priest Gerald Ridsale appeared at his latest court hearing from a wheelchair, wrapped in a blanket, to plead guilty to abusing a 72nd victim.

