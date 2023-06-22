The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Ballarat woman, 50, fined for scrap with bouncers

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
June 23 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman fined after attempting to bite bouncer at Ballarat nightclub
Woman fined after attempting to bite bouncer at Ballarat nightclub

A 50-year-old Ballarat woman has been fined after a bloody scrap with bouncers at The George Hotel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.