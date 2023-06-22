Woman fined after attempting to bite bouncer at Ballarat nightclub

A 50-year-old Ballarat woman has been fined after a bloody scrap with bouncers at The George Hotel.
The woman, who the Courier has chosen not to name as she did not receive a conviction, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday, following a midnight incident on April 16.
The court heard the woman was refused entry into the George Hotel by two security guards on the morning of April 16, due to previous incidents with drunkenness' and violence.
The woman attempted to push past the guards and was repelled, and then told to leave the premises.
She then charged at the bouncers and was restrained, whilst police were called.
While restrained, the woman grabbed a hold of one of the guards arms, with such force to cause the skin to break.
She then attempted to bite the guard but was held back.
The woman's defence lawyer told the court her client had expressed "dismay at her own behaviour" on the night.
Magistrate Hugh Radford proved and dismissed the charge of behaving in a drunk and disorderly manner, and fined her $800 without conviction.
"There has been a long and ongoing issue in relation to your drinking and your mental health," Magistrate Radford said.
