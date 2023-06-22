The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Phoenix College students channel efforts for Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
June 23 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lilyjana Fadersen, Jack Tilley, Jalal Hawli and Laila Hammett have been busy working on projects to raise money for Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute on their year 12 vocational major project. Picture by Kate Healy
Lilyjana Fadersen, Jack Tilley, Jalal Hawli and Laila Hammett have been busy working on projects to raise money for Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute on their year 12 vocational major project. Picture by Kate Healy

PUB parmas are set to go into competition as Phoenix College year 12s heat up their fundraising focus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.