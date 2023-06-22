PUB parmas are set to go into competition as Phoenix College year 12s heat up their fundraising focus.
Drag queens, comedy, music bingo, a gala ball, Ballarat Miners and Footy for Fiona are also on the menu with vocational major students determined to go big on their combined projects to support Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute.
They aim to build on the work of last year's Phoenix year 12s who launched a Footy for Fiona day last year in partnership with Sebastopol Football Netball Club.
Their first major event is in the school holidays with a takeover of the Ballarat Miners' NBL fixtures against Eltham at Selkirk Stadium on July 2. This will feature raffles and entertainment such as a free throw competition with Basketball Ballarat chipping in a donation for every free throw made in the break.
Students have even got AFL club Western Bulldogs on board with merchandise and tickets to the 'Dogs' clash with Greater Western Sydney at Mars Stadium on July 29.
But the new pub parma competition has at least eight pubs already lined up to sell as many parmas as they could with between $2 to $5 from every parma sold to support the cause.
Phoenix year 12 student Jack Tilley said the project had helped build confidence among the class in having to speak to businesses and community leaders and know a bit about the cause.
"One of the main reasons we support FECRI is it's non-government funded and cancer research they do needs community support," Jack said.
Classmate Jalal Hawli added everyone was impacted by cancer in some way and this was a way they could help make a difference.
"For us, this means the world," Jalal said. "...For me, the challenge has been contacting people. At first I was nervous but you know it's a good cause . We touch hearts when we talk about it."
FECRI is Australia's only regional-based cancer research hub.
The Ballarat teams world renowned work involves key projects in immunology, breast cancer, bowel cancer, ovarian cancer, chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, renal cancer, Langerhans cell histiocytosis and brain tumours.
Students have spent the past term working on planning, budgeting and securing sponsorships to set up their projects.
Lilyjana Fadersen said the hard part was waiting for responses from people when you were wanting to get everything organised. She said patience was important.
Students were collectively aiming to raise $15,000.
To support Phoenix students, or to get involved in their fundraising events, look out for posters, the school's social media or call the school on 5329 3293.
