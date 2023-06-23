UPDATE:
WorkSafe have revealed they have launched an outstanding investigation into health and safety concerns at Ballarat Clarendon College.
This follows two independent investigations clearing the college of bullying and harassment allegations raised in an anonymous letter in 2022.
WorkSafe said it had received a complaint relating to an alleged contravention of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.
"WorkSafe has received a complaint relating to an alleged contravention of the Occupational Health and Safety Act and is investigating the matters raised," a WorkSafe spokesperson said.
Duty holders have an obligation under the OHS Act to take every reasonably practicable step to protect workers and others from risks to both their physical and mental health.
Under section 131 of the OHS Act, WorkSafe must investigate the act, matter or thing that an applicant considers has given rise to an alleged contravention of the OHS Act to determine if a breach has occurred and identify the responsible duty holder/s.
PREVIOUSLY:
Independent investigations into bullying and harassment allegations involving staff at Ballarat Clarendon College have found the claims are unsubstantiated.
The college released a statement on Thursday announcing the conclusion of two independent reviews into its workplace.
"The (school) board has now received the final report from the independent investigator. Again, none of the allegations in the anonymous letter were found to be substantiated," college board chairperson Mark Patterson said.
"The independent investigator also provided recommendations in relation to specific areas of workplace improvement and remediation, which the board welcomed. These have now been implemented."
WorkSafe started its own inquiry, which is different to an investigation.
According to the college, the board received a WorkSafe report following the inquiry and the authority "has not issued any improvement notices nor required Clarendon to take any action and has officially notified the board that its inquiries are now concluded".
Allegations of a toxic work culture at the school were first raised in an anonymous email sent to the college board in August.
Clarendon said it immediately started an internal review and appointed an independent and objective investigator.
In December, the board reported the independent investigator found the letter's claims relating to principal David Shepherd as an alleged perpetrator of bullying and misogyny were unsubstantiated.
It found the school had all the required regulatory policies and procedures in place.
The statement noted the matter had been "difficult" for Mr Shepherd, who will leave the college at the end of 2023 after 27 years' leadership.
"This has been a difficult but necessary process for the board to follow. It has been particularly difficult for our principal, David Shepherd, who always supported the review process and its integrity," Mr Patterson said.
Allegations about the culture at the college received by The Courier have always been anonymous.
WorkSafe has not yet responded to The Courier to confirm the end of its inquiries into the matter.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.