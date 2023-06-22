Differing views on the definition of 'soft drink' are at the heart of a dispute between a Dunnstown factory-owner and Moorabool Shire Council.
Cottonwood Springs Pty Ltd has engaged a legal firm to dispute the council's claim that production of oat and almond milks is not allowed at an Old Melbourne Road factory site, arguing plant-based drinks can be defined as soft drinks according to the Macquarie Dictionary.
The business' existing permit, granted in 2014, is for "use and development of the land for industry (bottling plant for spring water and the manufacture of soft drinks), development of two industrial buildings and waiver of car parking".
Cottonwood, a subsidiary of Slades Beverages, made no secret it intended to add plant-based milks to its range, telling The Courier on multiple occasions this would be a focus and job-creator at a new carbon-neutral, solar-powered factory building completed at the site in March 2021.
The 'milks' became an issue for the council after a sewage leak in May 2021 resulted in a foul odour around the site and an $8000 EPA fine for failing to properly address wastewater management problems.
"It was at this point that the council put forward the position that the manufacture of plant based 'milk' drinks was not included in the permission granted under the planning permit," a new planning report states.
The report, submitted to the council earlier this month as part of a planning permit amendment application, states production of plant-based drinks accounts for 60-70 per cent of the factory's total production, with the remaining capacity allocated for production of spring water and other soft drinks.
"The facility produces approximately 36,000 to 40,000 litres of plant-based drinks per day, with a maximum production of 50,000 litres a day," the documents state.
Cottonwood maintains the site is operating in compliance with the existing permit and has obtained legal advice that "plant-based drinks appropriately meet the definition of 'soft drink' as permitted under the [existing] permit".
"The manufacture of plant-based drinks on site involves the same process as the manufacture of soft drinks and are undertaken on the same (single) process line, using the same equipment," it explains.
"Relevantly, these drinks are all dairy free," it continues.
The proposed amendment explicitly adds the 'manufacture of plant-based drinks' to the permitted use, on a "without prejudice" basis.
The application states sewage works have been undertaken since the 2021 leak and past odour issues have been "addressed to the satisfaction of the EPA".
A May 2023 Odour Assessment included as part of the application found "there are no unreasonable odour issues associated with the operation of the site".
"Nor are there any other unreasonable off-site amenity impacts associated with the addition of 'manufacture of plant-based drinks' to the existing planning permit," the planning report states.
The amendment also seeks to decrease the number of new industrial buildings allowed on the site from two to one after the company determined a second building was "no longer required for the operations".
Physical expansion was a major concern for community members when the new factory building opened in 2021, with Member for Eureka Michaela Settle called on to intervene.
The factory site draws water from an aquifer beneath Mount Warrenheip.
It is located in a farming zone but has previously had various industrial uses including as a brewery and gin distillery in the 1850s.
A council spokesperson said the planning permit amendment application would be assessed in accordance with the Moorabool Planning Scheme and would undergo a public notification process "in due course".
Slades Beverages was contacted for comment.
