Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games Ballarat 2026 questions about saleyard site

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
June 23 2023 - 5:30am
Drone image of the old Ballarat Saleyards. Picture supplied.
With less than 1000 days to go, the Ballarat community is still in the dark on what will be left of the athletes' village after the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

