With less than 1000 days to go, the Ballarat community is still in the dark on what will be left of the athletes' village after the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Since the former saleyards site was announced as the "home away from home" in October 2022 for 1800 athletics and officials, it was established some of the buildings would be temporary.
But there is growing concern the home - for those involved in track and field, boxing and mountain bike riding - will be predominately, or even entirely, portable units, leaving little on the site post-Games.
In October Commonwealth Games delivery minister Jacinta Allan said the details were yet to be decided and the percentage of permanent to temporary would differ between the four regional hubs.
"Some buildings will be temporary and some of them may be permanent but can be reused elsewhere," she said.
Saleyards operated on the space for more than 150 years with dead livestock buried as well as residue from trucks and fuels, contamination from drenches and faeces, and other pollution.
The 1909 administration building and 1963 selling pavilion are under heritage protection and there is an original Queen's Caveat on the yards. In October, Ms Allan said all of this was known to the state government when choosing the site.
Liberal state member Joe McCracken said he was seriously concerned work for the Games would be incomplete.
"The government has said this is going to be a world-class facility and I don't think portables are a world-class facility," he said. "If Ballarat gets a bad tourism name that will take years to recover from - that is not a legacy."
Earlier this month, Ms Allan said work was under way with the Environment Protection Authority to identify what was in the soil and after this a remediation process would be chosen.
The remediation work is expected to be costly and Ms Allan said this was why it had been empty since 2018.
"This has been a long challenge for many people in the Ballarat community," she said.
"We have brought forward this site's [development] by years and years."
In the 2022/23 budget the state government revealed $2.6 billion would be spent on the Games. Federal and council contributions are expected but exact amounts are yet to be confirmed.
Each of the hubs have a portion of money allocated for infrastructure, including $150 million for Ballarat.
These millions will be spent on upgrading Mars Stadium as well as a warm-up track on the showgrounds site and an additional facility in Miners Rest.
It is unclear if the $150 million will include money for the village.
Mr McCracken said it was important for the community to be aware of the plans for the Games, especially since businesses would be looking to benefit from the outcome.
"The standard line that the government reels out is that we're still working through the details, it's just a really lame excuse for 'they don't know'."
"[This event] has statewide significance and Ballarat is front and centre - not just on the national stage but the world stage."
Federation University's Alana Thomson is a lecturer in management and studies major sporting events, including the Commonwealth Games held in Queensland in 2018.
She said an event was not a magic bullet - planning needed to be in place to make sure legacy or economic impact became an actuality.
"You can't bury your head in the sand, there's plenty of research out there that the benefits aren't realised, and in a lot of cases, there's negative outcomes," Dr Thomson said.
"Here in Queensland, as soon as the [Olympics] bid was won, the housing crisis increased, we were already nudging a rental crisis, we're at crisis point now and we're 10 years away."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
