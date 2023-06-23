BFNL 2023: Premiership duo sidelined for remainder of home-and-away season

Melton's dreams of back-to-back premierships are hanging by a thread following the news it could be without a premiership duo for the remainder of the year.
Liam Carter (calf) and Brett McIntyre (foot) are expected to miss the remainder of the Ballarat Football Netball League home-and-away season.
Carter went off with what was originally thought to be a corked calf in the second quarter against Darley and took no further part in the contest.
Premiership coach Aaron Tymms said scans later confirmed a complete tear in his calf muscle.
"The doctors told him no surgery and he'll be back in 10 weeks but I've never heard of anyone coming back from a torn calf in 10 weeks," Tymms said.
"We've got our fingers crossed for him, it is 10 weeks until finals so we're hopeful but I can't see it happening."
Tymms said Carter was in good spirits over the Bloods' two-week break.
"Liam is obviously disappointed but he's not doing too badly," Tymms said.
"He came to training on Thursday night just to see the boys because we haven't seen him since (the news)."
It has been a challenging season for the reigning premiers, with plenty of forced changes due to injury this year.
"I was saying to the boys how it feels like one of those years (where everything goes wrong)," Tymms said.
"But we've had a really good run for four or five years injury-wise so it has been a while."
While the Bloods lose their premiership duo, they regain skipper Jack Walker (concussion) for round 10 as North Melbourne VFL captain Jack Watkins also lines up for his first game at Melton.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
