Temporary housing at the saleyards would be a massive mistake - it will end up being another Wendouree West and no good will come from putting houses there in a rush.
It should be turned into a hospital, garden, ambulance depot and some industrial shops facing La Trobe Street.
Housing for school camps should be built opposite Sovereign Hill.
Rooms should be large enough once the Games are over that they could put four bunks in each room.
This would then accommodate 200 students from one school in one place.
A five-star hotel at Sovereign Hill for the Chinese tourist would also be of value.
Having worked in the school bookings, they could easily accommodate another 200 students a day, and to have a hotel to accommodate large groups would make more sense.
Our city will benefit more from this in the long run.
Any future housing should be considered with transport and schools; putting housing in the middle of an industrial area is fraught with danger.
Children, pets and trucks don't mix - let alone future crime that these businesses might face.
Karen Bodman, Skipton
Only about two per cent of the population use hard drugs like cocaine and ice, so what's the problem? Society will never stop people using drugs.
Cocaine has been coming into Australia for more than 50 years - it will never be stopped.
There is no war on drugs. The only war is to keep alcohol, cigarettes and prescription drugs legal.
These three drugs kill millions of people every year. Society needs to stop kidding itself.
The sooner we legalise cannabis, the sooner hard drugs will decline.
The facts speak for themselves - there has not been one death in the world attributed to cannabis. Alcohol has directly killed more than a billion people.
Let's stop the misinformation and get serious about drug reform and drug education.
Legalising cannabis will severely hurt the drug cartels - isn't that a good thing?
It will also change the medical world for the better. Australians need to stop being so backward.
We are not smarter than the rest of the world.
Cannabis users are considered criminals, whereas drinkers are considered normal people. Is this logical?
Chris Hartigan, Barkstead
So we now have the first of so many light poles around the lake.
From the photograph, either the walls of the boatshed are not vertical or maybe it's the light pole.
Maybe they will all be at different angles as an artistic feature.
I still think there are more deserving projects than this one.
Paul Crosbie, Ballarat
Farmers are ready to shut the gate to anyone regarding the proposed Western Renewables Link and VNI West transmission plans.
The local politicians have failed the community by allowing this to happen for three years.
Ross Taylors's opinion piece (The Courier, June 17) talks about real arguments regarding the facts behind the project.
I'm sure the communities would like to see the facts presented to them clearly; unfortunately, this hasn't happened, and the result is a fracturing of support for any renewable project.
Nick Shady, Alfredton
