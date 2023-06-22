Bed, bath and (views) beyond | House of the Week

Have you always dreamed of relaxing in one of those dreamy spaces where a luxe bathtub shares the room with a plush bed?
This double-storey property delivers the goods, providing luxurious living in the private quarters, while being an entertainer's delight in the many shared spaces.
There is something for every member of the family," says Andreana Donhardt from Buxton Ballarat. "It's ideal for dual family living, or perhaps an ageing parent who just wants to be with the family."
The home has four generously sized bedrooms, providing ample space for extended family and guests. Andreana notes that the fourth bedroom is positioned separately, on the lower level, with a walk-in robe and ensuite, perfect for this scenario.
The main bedroom includes an ensuite, along with that freestanding bath. "It's like a retreat or a day spa, your own private oasis," says Andreana, adding that it has views out to neighbouring properties, but is also very private. There is also a separate office that could be converted into a fifth bedroom.
The three other stylishly appointed bathrooms are designed with modern fixtures and finishes.
Central heating and a split system ensure year-round comfort, while the double glazing enhances energy efficiency and minimises external noise.
The property is also equipped with solar panels, reducing energy costs and contributing to a more sustainable lifestyle.
A grand foyer leads to a spacious living area with polished floorboards, creating a warm and inviting ambiance.
The heart of the home is a large kitchen and dining area, perfect for culinary enthusiasts and those who love to entertain. The kitchen has a 900mm freestanding oven, overhead rangehood, stone benchtops, ample storage and a walk-in pantry.
The open plan design allows for a seamless flow between the kitchen and dining zones, with bifold glass doors opening onto the deck.
Outdoor entertainment is at its finest thanks to the spa and two large deck areas, the ideal spaces for hosting memorable events. The meticulously landscaped gardens complement the overall appeal of the property, creating a serene and tranquil atmosphere.
Car enthusiasts will appreciate the five-car garage, providing plenty of room for vehicles and additional storage.
Spanning approximately 50 squares and situated on a generous 950 square metre allotment, there is also side access for caravan or additional vehicles.
