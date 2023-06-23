Ballan coach Shannan Broadbent has no special plans to nullify AFL great Gary Ablett junior in Saturday's encounter with Creswick in the Central Highlands Football League.
Broadbent says he is not going to assign any specific player to go with the two-time Brownlow Medallist at Creswick.
He said naturally the Blues would be keeping a close eye on Ablett, but they did not want to get caught up in the occasion and go away from what they needed to do to get a win.
"We don't want to be totally focused on him.
"If he gets off the leash I'll be backing my players to get done what's needed to win."
Like Creswick, Ballan is chasing a second win of the season in the round nine fixture.
Broadbent said Ballan was looking forward to being part of an exciting day with Ablett making a once-off appearance with the Wickers.
"It's going be a big day with a big crowd. I want our players to soak it up, but not be distracted."
Broadbent said the Blues had a lot to play for after their worst performance of the season - losing to Carngham-Linton by 120 points.
He said they were playing for credibility and with a bye next round would be throwing absolutely everything into the game to ensure they achieved the desired result.
Broadbent said Ballan was finally starting to get players back after a tough run with injuries.
Promising youngsters Jack Jarvis, Tom Cox and Kobe Heafield all return after under-18 commitments, and the experienced Marc Yates and Chris Micallef are also back.
Tyler Trickey is out, deciding to play out the season with Lexton in the Maryborough Castlemaine District Football Netball League.
Creswick has named Ablett to start across half forward, but is certain to be given a free rein by coach Paul Borchers to cover as much ground as he can and spend time through the midfield.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
