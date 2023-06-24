The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

St Patrick's College student Cobain Tipiloura recognised as emerging Indigenous leader

MS
By Michelle Smith
June 25 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cobain Tipiloura of St Patricks College received a Ricci Marks Rising Star Awards for his leadership of young students at the school. Picture by Adam Trafford
Cobain Tipiloura of St Patricks College received a Ricci Marks Rising Star Awards for his leadership of young students at the school. Picture by Adam Trafford

Year 12 student Cobain Tipiloura's leadership among the St Patrick's College community has been recognised in statewide awards a little more than a year after joining the school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.