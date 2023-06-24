Year 12 student Cobain Tipiloura's leadership among the St Patrick's College community has been recognised in statewide awards a little more than a year after joining the school.
Cobain, from the Tiwi Islands community of Wurrumiyanga on Bathurst Island, started at St Patrick's College in year 11 and quickly stood up as a leader.
This year, as the only year 12 of the Indigenous boarding students, he recognised he needed to be a good role model for the younger students.
"Being in a role of leadership I look out for others. I'm the only year 12 out of the Indigenous group so I choose to be a leader," Cobain said.
"I look out for the younger students, from all around Australia, if they move down to the school I always try to be there for them, welcome them and make them feel comfortable."
It was that support, encouragement, understanding and warm welcome he experienced when he arrived last year that helped him settle in.
Cobain has been named as a recipient of one of this year's Ricci Marks Rising Star Awards, which celebrate the achievements and aspirations of young First Nations people in training, education, arts, sport, culture and community leadership.
"It's a big achievement for me ... and sort of shows my character."
He admits to taking some time to get used to schooling at St Patrick's College because it is so different to his schooling in the Tiwi Islands.
"It was a big change from the education system back where I'm from, it's different from down here so I had to get used to everything," Cobain said.
"The first was the weather, which was a big change for me, but the people here are supportive. They made me feel comfortable down here, they understand my background and do what they can to support me and make me feel comfortable."
While not yet certain what he wants to do as a career, after he finishes school Cobain has plans to move to Melbourne and focus on music.
"I have a passion for music and really want to go far with it."
