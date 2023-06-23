CHFL star suffers injury setback

A boom recruit is likely to miss up six weeks with injury in the CHFL.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble has confirmed Nick O'Brien has fractured a radius bone in a wrist.
Scoble said an early synopsis had O'Brien missing four to six weeks.
While Carngham-Linton has added depth as well as talent this season, there is no covering the loss of the experienced midfielder.
"Unfortunately you can't replace a player like Nick," Scoble said.
The former Essendon player's decision to return to his home club sparked an unprecedented recruiting drive for the Saints, which has enabled them to end a winless stretch going back to 2019 and win six of their seven games.
O'Brien's injury is the first major setback for Carngham-Linton, which has had a dream start to the season.
He has missed one game when unavailable, but on that day was replaced by former Fremantle champion David Mundy.
Sitting sixth, Carngham-Linton is on the brink of locking in playing finals in the CHFL for the first time.
The Saints meet Daylesford at Snake Valley on Saturday and despite the loss of O'Brien remain a hot favourite to win.
They then take on Dunnstown (eighth), Learmonth (11th), Waubra (17th), Newlyn (seventh) and Buninyong (12th) in the stretch O'Brien is likely to miss.
Carngham-Linton will be eager to have him back for clashes with Gordon and Hepburn in rounds 15 and 16.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.