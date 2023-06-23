When the Taliban burst into the home she shared with her 15-month-old baby, Zahra Heidari knew it was time to get out of Afghanistan.
If she'd had the 'wrong' numbers saved in her phone - say a government or police contact - she would have been arrested on the spot and would never have had the chance.
But when the intruders searched through her phone as she cried in fear for her life, all they found was the name of her husband, Nadir.
"Where is your husband?" they demanded to know.
She lied and told them he was at work.
Really, Nadir was in Australia desperately trying to get Zahra and their first-born son Navid the visas they needed to join him.
He'd been trying for years, with appeals to the UNHCR and Red Cross, to no avail.
It took the Taliban's resurgence in 2021 for the Australian government to pay attention.
Zahra and Navid were offered a spot on an Australian army plane as part of a program of emergency evacuations out of Kabul.
It was up to Zahra to get them to the airport, and on her first attempt a bomb blast forced her taxi to turn around and miss that day's flight.
On November 30, carrying nothing but her baby and a bag full of nappies, Zahra made it on to a plane promising to reunite her with her husband, but also plunge her in to a completely new way of life.
The plane landed in Adelaide, where Zahra and Navid were required to quarantine for two weeks.
Nadir met them at Melbourne airport in a moment that felt "like [he] was dreaming but it was real".
Navid clung to Zahra not recognising the father he'd never met.
Since that time, Zahra and Nadir have welcomed a second son, Omid, and settled in to the routines of domestic life in Winter Valley.
Zahra says the Ballarat suburb is "very quiet" compared to Kabul and the shops are further from home, but at least the winters are warmer.
From the outside, you would never know what they went through to achieve this level of normality.
Nadir arrived in Australia by boat and took any job he could get to not only survive himself but send money to Zahra and other family members in Afghanistan.
Video calls were the couple's main mode of communication for ten yeas as Nadir worked long shifts fuelled by tinned tuna and instant noodles, and Zahra got used to the sound of gunfire outside her window.
They both still have relatives in danger.
Zahra's Hazara parents and younger siblings are still in Kabul struggling to eat as they are not allowed to work.
Her two older siblings have fled to Iran, so her sister can continue university studies forbidden for women under Taliban rule.
Nadir's 23-year-old brother recently disappeared without a trace, and the pain of not knowing what happened to him cannot be contained when he talks about it.
He's now doing all he can to help another brother, aged 22, get to safety in Australia while he remains contactable.
The family is extremely grateful for the support they've received from the Ballarat community - especially Zahra's Ballarat Community Health caseworker - and the opportunities now available to Zahra and the boys.
Zahra got her driver's licence with help from a Ballarat Rural Australians for Refugees volunteer, is rapidly improving her English, and hopes to eventually study economics at university level and get a job in finance.
Nadir has found success in the restaurant business, and is looking forward to watching the family grow into "a beautiful life".
Their experiences have nevertheless left him critical of Australia's refugee policy, particularly visa and citizenship processing times, which he said could vary from months to years depending on the applicant's country of origin.
"I've had [non-Afghani] friends apply for citizenship and get approved in the same month - it took me six years," he said.
"My [missing] brother applied for a visa in 2013.
"For people from other countries, the processing is a lot quicker.
"It feels like torture, like a punishment."
During Refugee Week (June 18-24) and beyond, Nadir's message is that regardless of background or religion "humans need to help each other".
"From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank the Australian people who helped us," he said.
"For ten years, my family was separated - they could have been raped, kidnapped, anything could have happened.
"Now, we're together and they'll have a very good future."
