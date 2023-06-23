The Courier
Refugee Week 2023: Ballarat family shares story of escaping Taliban rule in Afghanistan

By Kirra Grimes
Updated June 24 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 5:00am
Zahra Heidari and sons Omid and Navid have found safety and opportunity in Ballarat. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Zahra Heidari and sons Omid and Navid have found safety and opportunity in Ballarat. Picture by Lachlan Bence

When the Taliban burst into the home she shared with her 15-month-old baby, Zahra Heidari knew it was time to get out of Afghanistan.

