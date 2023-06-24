CRICKETERS will soon be one step closer to enjoying a new turf wicket in town.
City of Ballarat has opened a tender for design and construction of a new natural turf oval and cricket wicket on the site of the Marty Busch number two oval.
The move is part of a near $10 million overhaul of the Sebastopol sporting precinct.
Tender documents demand the design should include a turf wicket block of five pitches in the centre of the new oval, following Cricket Australia facility guidelines.
Napoleons-Sebastopol Cricket Club and Ballarat Cricket Association are key tenants at Marty Busch but Napoleons-Sebastopol's top teams have long played on turf at Napoleons.
A Marty Busch turf will allow options for the club and the association. Marty Busch number one, upgraded by the summer of 2017, does not have a turf wicket.
Lighting and upgrades for the number two oval were marked as a top priority in City of Ballarat's masterplan for the sporting precinct.
A lack of lighting has limited use of the oval for lead tenant Sebastopol Football Netball Club, particularly for junior training.
City of Ballarat has made clear sports field lighting is part of a separate tender but an element the successful contractor for the surface redevelopment must factor in.
Tender documents show design for the surface redevelopment should start by September.
In an officer's report prepared for council in April, it was "anticipated" $8.4 million state government funding would also allow for change rooms on the number two oval and new cricket nets within the next five years.
IN OTHER NEWS
Meanwhile, Ballan Football Netball Club is one step closer to putting its scores up in lights. Moorabool Shire Council has approved a grant for almost $55,000 for a new electronic scoreboard at Ballan Recreation Reserve.
The Blues remain awaiting completion for its overdue new sports pavilion. The project, worth about $5 million, was first promised with funding from the state government in 2018 and demolition of the old clubrooms began about two-and-a-half years ago.
It had been hoped the pavilion would be ready by the start of the Central Highlands Football League season - which is heading into round nine this weekend.
Moorabool mayor Rod Ward said the new scoreboard would complement the new pavilion being built at Ballan Recreation Reserve.
