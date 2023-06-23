The Courier
Home/News/Council
Council

Creswick Town Hall renovations complete

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated June 23 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat MP Catherine King, Hepburn Shire Mayor Brian Hood and Ripon MP Martha Haylett turning on the clock at the Creswick Town Hall. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Ballarat MP Catherine King, Hepburn Shire Mayor Brian Hood and Ripon MP Martha Haylett turning on the clock at the Creswick Town Hall. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

The button was officially pushed and now the clock on Creswick prominent town hall is ticking.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.