The button was officially pushed and now the clock on Creswick prominent town hall is ticking.
The two year project in the end tallied $1.1 million, which was jointly funded by all three levels of government.
SIDA construction was granted to tender in August after a high demand for builders earlier in 2022 saw the council struggle to find a bid.
Project manager Jasper Davies said the work consisted of a mixture of local and Melbourne based sub-contractors.
He gave a special thanks to the "unbelievable" IGA and bakery who kept the workers going.
All who were in attendance at the official opening on Friday thanked the contractors for their work and care restoring the building.
Hepburn Shire mayor Brian Hood said the location was a centrepiece of the Creswick streetscape and said the work was important to connect the past and present.
Ripon MP Martha Haylett said there were exciting practical elements, the clock should be on time now and leaking roofs should be a thing of the past.
She said the building would hopefully be enjoyed for another 150 years.
Federal Ballarat MP Catheine King said she was pleased to be opening the building as both a local member but also in her role of infrastructure minister.
IN THE NEWS:
"[There is] incredible plaster moulding, then you think 150 years ago, someone was here doing that intricate work," she said.
It was important to preserve this craftsmanship so the community can continue to use the building as a meeting place, Ms King said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.