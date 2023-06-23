Water bills in Ballarat will rise by by 5.4 per cent this year, after the regulator approved a price hike proposal.
They'll keep going up by 0.6 per cent each year from 2024-25 to 2027-28, before inflation.
For prices this year, it's expected the average bill could rise by $67.
Every five years, a decision must be made on the maximum prices that can be charged for water.
Last year, Central Highlands Water submitted a proposal to increase bills by 1 per cent each year before inflation, which was rejected by the Essential Services Commission in April.
The ESC has now approved a revised proposal, which also includes additional bill support for struggling and vulnerable customers.
CHW will double its customer assistance fund to $2.5m, the ESC notes.
"Central Highlands Water's response to our draft decision proposed a real price reduction of 1.5 per cent for 2023-24, to respond to relatively high inflation. This means customer prices overall will rise by less than inflation in 2023-24," the ESC report states.
READ MORE: Digital water meters coming to Ballarat
"It has deferred almost $144 million in capital expenditure from the current period, and accepted risk that these may need to be brought forward."
A new customer contributions proposal, where customers and developers are charged to connect to the system, was also approved by the ESC, which means costs would increase from $1500 to a capped $4000 per lot in new growth zones.
CHW's revenue requirement was not agreed to, but a final position of $537.2 million was agreed to - $8.3 million higher than what the ESC proposed in April.
The new prices come into effect on July 1, 2023.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.