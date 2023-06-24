Fans packed Doug Lindsay Reserve in Creswick on Saturday to watch Geelong's two-time Brownlow Medallist Gary Ablett jnr line up for Creswick against Ballan in the CHFL.
The match was one of many huge games in the CHFL and BFNL this weekend, and The Courier's photographers Lachlan Bence, Kate Healy and Adam Trafford were there to capture all of the action from the sidelines including:
*BFNL - Sebastopol v Sunbury at Marty Busch Reserve
*BFNL - Lakers v North Ballarat at CE Brown Reserve
*CHFL - Creswick v Ballan at Doug Lindsay Reserve, Creswick.
*CHFL - Bungaree v Dunnstown at Bungaree Recreation Reserve
The Courier also live streamed the Creswick v Ballan match featuring Gary Ablett jnr. You can watch it here.
Check out the mega photo gallery above, who can you spot this week?
