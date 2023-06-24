The Courier
The Courier's footy mega gallery, June 24

By The Courier
June 24 2023 - 8:00pm
Fans packed Doug Lindsay Reserve in Creswick on Saturday to watch Geelong's two-time Brownlow Medallist Gary Ablett jnr line up for Creswick against Ballan in the CHFL.

