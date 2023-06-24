The number of international visitor arrivals to Victoria is slowly increasing however Ballarat tourist attractions are not seeing an influx of those travellers.
Australian Bureau of Statistics data released last week show there were 144,420 short-term overseas visitor arrivals in April, an increase of 78,810 compared with the same month in 2022.
The number of those trips for April was 19.8 per cent lower than pre-COVID levels in April 2019.
New Zealand was the largest source country for Victoria, with 27,290 trips made in April. Other leading source countries were India (14,500) and China (11,960).
Ballarat Tramway Museum marketing manager Peter Waugh said the Lake Wendouree tourist attraction had double the amount of visitors than the same time in 2022 although only three per cent were international visitors.
From January 26, there were 15 per cent of people from interstate, 16 per cent from regional centres, 47 per cent from Melbourne and 19 per cent from Ballarat.
"I think the new museum is driving new people," Mr Waugh said.
"People spend one-and-a-half to two hours here compared with 30 minutes before the new museum."
Historically, about 15 per cent of visitors to Sovereign Hill are from overseas, with about nine to 10 per cent from China.
Sovereign Hill Museums Association said in a statement it was receiving daily inquiries from Chinese companies specialising in offering tours to Australia.
"We are pleased with the signs indicating a gradual resumption of international markets including China," the statement says.
"We are actively pursuing marketing opportunities in Asia through a range of ways. They include trade shows, hosting familiarisation visits and working actively with key opinion leaders in our target markets."
Currently, Chinese citizens are not required to show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test before traveling to Australia.
March saw the return of at least 26 scheduled flights a week from China to Melbourne.
Ballarat's Chinese library, Xin Jin Shan, has already had a delegation visit from Shenzhen, China. It was the first delegation since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The southern hemisphere's largest Chinese cultural library is becoming a central point for interstate and international travellers, and for Chinese artists to display their work.
Library founder Haoliang Sun said he expected more Chinese citizens to travel to Ballarat from August and into 2024 as part of the library's new program, boosting Ballarat's overseas visitation numbers.
The philosopher and educator said the 2024 program included international artists invited to use the Sturt Street library for their workshops, conferences and exhibitions.
Mr Sun said he had been working on a program, with Mount Clear College, to involve Chinese students in a two-week exchange program in Ballarat. The first students will arrive in August.
The Victorian Education Department will oversee the international students, he says.
"The Chinese families are very interested. It will open their children's eyes to understand the different cultures," Mr Sun said.
The cultural library has formed a strategic partnership with Monash University, and an education relationship with Mount Clear College and Ballarat Grammar.
Library committee member and Chinese Australian Cultural Society Ballarat president Charles Zhang said the library played an important role in teaching language, history and culture to students and teachers.
"It will eventually benefit all schools in Australia," Mr Zhang said.
The library is translating Ballarat author's books to be published in China.
