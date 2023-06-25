There was plenty of sport happening around the Ballarat region on the weekend, and The Courier was there to cover all of the action.
Sports and games covered this week include:
*Coates Talent League U19 boys and girls - GWV Rebels v Dandenong Stingrays at Mars Stadium
*Rugby - Ballarat Highlanders v Cerberus at Doug Dean Reserve
*BFLW Seniors - Bacchus Marsh v Carisbrook at Northern Oval, Wendouree
*BDSA Division 1 women - Ballarat SC v North United at Trekardo Park
