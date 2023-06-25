The Courier
St Alipus principal Emily Clarke's cold plunge for Fight MND

Melanie Whelan
Nieve Walton
By Melanie Whelan, and Nieve Walton
June 26 2023 - 8:30am
St Alipius principle Emily Clarke takes the plunge for MND. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
St Alipius principle Emily Clarke takes the plunge for MND. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

A Ballarat primary school has continued the tradition of dunking its principal in a bath of icy water to raise money for research into Motor Neurone Disease.

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

