A Ballarat primary school has continued the tradition of dunking its principal in a bath of icy water to raise money for research into Motor Neurone Disease.
St Alipius principal Emily Clarke took the plunge last Thursday in typical Ballarat winter weather, with the money raised going towards Fight MND - an organisation founded by AFL legend Neale Daniher.
Mr Daniher used his personal experience with MND to raise awareness for a disease he has called "The Beast" since his diagnosis in 2013.
Ms Clarke said it was important to continue the tradition despite the sometimes frigid Ballarat temperatures.
"I think the kids would definitely say yes," she said.
"Each time I think I'm crazy because it is so, so cold but it is definitely worth seeing how excited they are for it each year."
MND is a term to describe a group of degenerative diseases that affect motor neurons that carry messages from the brain to muscles via the spinal cord.
It can gradually rob people of their speech and movement, including breathing.
The average timeframe for this is within 27 months.
Ms Clarke said each year the school version of the event becomes a bit more popular with other teachers putting their hand up to participate.
"MND is a cruel disease and has impacted family members within our school community," she said.
"If our temporary moment of being cold and uncomfortable helps to get a cure, it's been well worth it."
The St Alipius community raised $2307 for Fight MND through online donations and the efforts of grade 6 pupils Charlie and Riley who organised a Milo and PJ day.
Ms Clarke said the day also provided an event the community can look forward to.
"It brought so much excitement and anticipation from the students."
"To be able to raise some funds to help progress the research into a cure is a great way to finish the term."
Ballarat's Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Michelle Payne was among celebrities to take the icy slide plunge for Big Freeze 9 at the MCG on the King's Birthday holiday this month.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
