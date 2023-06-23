Lollypop man makes 'shocking' comments towards student

A former Ballarat school crossing supervisor has been placed on the sex offenders registry after talking about his genitalia with a 15-year-old student.
The 75-year-old man, who the Courier will not name to protect the victim, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday following an incident with a student on May 27, 2022.
The court heard the man, who had previously known the 15-year-old prior to the offending, approached the student who was with his family at a Wendouree shopping centre.
The 75-year-old had a prolonged conversation with the child about his penis, whether he had touched a penis, and other sexually graphic topics.
Here you are as a person of responsibility... to say such things to a small child is really quite shocking.- Magistrate Radford
The incident was reported to the police, who charged the man with encouraging sexual activity, in circumstances where the accused gets arousal from the encouragement.
The 75-year-old man came to the court with a clean criminal record.
The court heard the man had voluntarily paid for a CT scan, which did not reveal any neurological explanation for his behaviour.
He was also not diagnosed with any specific mental illnesses in a follow-up psychological report.
When arrested, the man made full admissions to police, and was subsequently fired from his position as a crossing supervisor.
Defence counsel for the man told the court the incident was distinguishable from grooming, as the man had no desire to engage with the boy.
In the lead up to the incident, the man had discovered he had a 51-year-old daughter who he had not met before.
The lawyer told the court his daughter had since stopped talking to him, after he explained he would become a registered sex offender on a plea of guilty for the offending.
Magistrate Hugh Radford said the behaviour was "concerning", and ordered the man to be put on a community corrections order.
"I really don't know why you did this. This is a complete brain fade. It is something that is really quite offensive. The kid is quite distraught about what happened," Magistrate Radford said.
"Here you are as a person of responsibility... to say such things to a small child is really quite shocking.
"The max penalty set by parliament for these things is 10 years in jail."
The man was placed on an 18-month community corrections order, and on the sex offenders registry for eight years.
