IN DEVELOPMENT, one thousand is a popularised milestone.
The first 1000 days of a child's life, from conception to the age of two, is universally acknowledged as the period in which their brain, body and immune system significantly develops and shapes their well-being for the best start to life.
Parents are also encouraged to read 1000 books - widely and diversely - to their child before starting school. (No, 1000 Bluey print tales do not count).
When it comes to love, The Proclaimers made it clear they would walk 500 miles and 500 more "just to be the man who walked a thousand miles to fall down at your door". Songstress Vanessa Carlton also declared she would walk one thousand miles for the chance to see her beau that night.
Regional Victoria hit the 1000-day mark to the biggest, shared international multi-discipline sporting event we have ever known this week.
Only, it lacks a bit of the motivational oomph of other 1000 developmental milestones.
We have been told what is coming our way sporting-wise - for Ballarat this is track and field on our marquee football arena Eureka Stadium, a marathon on an undisclosed course, boxing likely on Ballarat Miners' basketball showcourt and mountain biking in Creswick.
Developmental milestones are about ticking off goals, clocking up miles walked, towards a destination.
One thousands might sound a momentous number and yet 1000 days is not really that big a timeframe for pulling off such a mammoth event before our King and the Commonwealth - let alone the world - when we are still to see any definitive action.
Emerging long jumper Milly Fraser told The Courier this week the athletics community was really excited about the prospect of hosting some of the world's best track and field contenders in their backyard.
But Milly has found it hard to gauge how excited Ballarat is as a whole, or whether people realise the momentousness in the event we are set to stage.
This is largely because we have nothing to show for it yet.
If we knew where a marathon might run it could get businesses and community members starting to think a little bigger to offer a proper Ballarat flavour.
The whole point of winning the marathon, especially from hot competition in the state's south-west, was the chance to showcase our region and the beauty of our landmarks.
This still needs time and effort.
So does adding permanent seating to Eureka Stadium, let alone constructing the adjacent warm-up facility.
To put into perspective, upgrades to Eureka took less than two years for the first AFL in-season premiership match on our turf. But works to realign the football oval's orientation had already started.
Seeing is believing and there is only so long we can get by on hope.
We need to actually see significant steps because the clock is ticking. One thousand days from now, we will already be in action.
