Here's a look at every game in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday.
There's quite a few names which will catch the eye.
At Doug Lindsay Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 9, 2022 - Blues 9.8 (62) d Wickers 8.11 (59)
Creswick 14th (1 win, 6 losses, 1 bye)
Ballan 15th (1 win, 7 losses)
The great Gary Ablett junior will steal the show, but as each coach has stated there is a game to be won - no matter what the influence the star has.
With each team having just one win, it is a rare opportunity to get a victory and one neither will not want to waste.
Even without success Creswick has at least been relatively settled.
In front of a big home crowd and with the presence of Ablett, the Wickers should hold sway.
Ballan will take a stronger side into the game.
With under-18 commitments, Tom Cox, Jack Jarvis and Kobe Heafield do return as do Marc Yates and Chris Micallef.
SELECTION: Wickers
At Snake Valley Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 9, 2022 - Bulldogs 18.5 (113) d Saints 13.5 (83)
Carngham-Linton 6th (6 wins, 1 loss, 1 bye)
Daylesford 13th (1 win, 6 losses, 1 draw)
A massive blow for Carngham-Linton with the loss of the injured Nick O'Brien.
As coach Clayton Scoble said, the Essendon AFL-experienced O'Brien is impossible to replace.
However, what the Saints do have across the board is depth with Sam O'Loughlin, Matt Knight and Dean O'Brien not only talented, but also leaders.
They will also be looking for Wayne Bruty, Justin O'Brien and Kynan Raven to lead the way.
Carngham-Linton will also miss Queensland-based leading goal kicker Brad McDonald and Austin McPherson, but does include Michael Richardson back from injury, Lachie Grigg and veteran ruckman Jack Savage
Daylesford has been unable to get any momentum and continues to struggle.
This is not helped with names such as Jesse Brown, Aaron and Michael Smith, Tom Conroy and Jake Briggs missing.
There is no way out in this game for the Bulldogs.
SELECTION: Saints
At Bungaree Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 9, 2022 - Towners 7.12 (54) d Demons 6.2 (38)
Bungaree 1st (7 wins, 0 losses, 1 bye)
Dunnstown 8th (4 wins, 4 losses)
Bungaree and Dunnstown book-end the Central Highlands Football League top eight as the season prepares to flip over midway point and into the run home.
Bungaree has largely been in cruise mode, with coach Ryan Waight guiding the Demons through the opening eight rounds with an unblemished record to head the competition.
With clearly the best percentage - the only team with 200-plus, owing largely to a miserly defence which has given up just 254 points in seven matches - Bungaree has gone about its business in a no nonsense manner.
Dunnstown has surprisingly dropped four games and is only percentage in the top eight from Clunes - not up to the expectations the Towners carried into the season.
Right now though it is difficult to find a common form line through Bungaree and Dunnstown - such have been the contrasts in their fixtures through the first half of the season - as they go into battle at Bungaree on Saturday.
So this means it is all on the table in what is arguably is the Demons' biggest test so far, while Dunnstown has it all to play for to give its campaign some genuine campaign.
The Towners have much more on the line.
Already with losses to four of the top eight, defeat here will for the moment have their premiership aspirations in tatters.
They desperately need to get over one of the competition leaders otherwise at best they are looking at just making up numbers in finals.
Bungaree sits much more comfortably and as Waight not surprisingly emphasises at ease with its progress.
On top of the ladder, the Demons are taking it all in their stride.
Waight said as strong as the start had been there was still some way to go before fulfilling what he described as bigger plans hatched at the start of the pre-season.
He said Bungaree was confident with the path it was on.
"We're just going about our business. It's all about staying strong when it counts."
Waight said this initially meant getting through what would be a tough month ahead for all teams, with colder and wetter weather, and ground conditions getting tougher.
Waight has been most impressed with the resilience of his player list, which continues to be tested with injuries and unavailability of players.
Bungaree has had to make three enforced changes for Saturday with Xavier Carey (concussion), injured Robbie Emerson-Jones and Tom Elliott (unavailable) out.
Dunnstown has lost Jack Leonard (quadricep).
SELECTION: Towners
At Goldfields Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 9, 2022 - Lakies 11.21 (87) d Crows 8.5 (53)
Beaufort 16th (0 wins, 6 losses, 1 draw, 1 bye)
Learmonth 11th (3 wins, 5 losses)
Learmonth's stop-start season will continue when it defeats a hapless Beaufort.
The Lakies need to string some games together, but its draw makes that a major challenge.
All it can do is focus on this game and hope a few teams above starting stumbling.
The Lakies will be without coach Jake Dunne and Jason Rae, adding to the continued absence of the likes of Nick Willox and James Laidlaw.
Josh Findlay has been recalled as a tall forward and Luke Ozols steps up from the under-18s.
Although missing a lot of experience, Learmonth still has plenty of it with Cam Kimber, Brenton Powell, Damon Folkes, Matt Harbour and Harley Hunter all leaders.
Beaufort continues to look for a first win.
Joint coach Daniel Jones, but the Crows' latest players to be forced out are Alex Gerrard, and Lachlan Fraser. Dempsey Wenn and Flynn Kellett are also missing from the side which lost Dunnstown.
Angus Troup, Kennan Mclinden and Jeremy Broadbent play their first senior games of the season, and Cormac Mahoney returns.
SELECTION: Lakies
At Wallace Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 9, 2022 - Tigers 12.1`2 (84) d Roos 12.7 (79)
Springbank 5th (6 wins, 2 losses)
Waubra 17th (0 wins, 7 losses, 1 bye)
SPRINGBANK coach Andew Challis is sitting out this game, which will be a comfortable win for the Tigers.
Having already missed games with a hamstring injury, he has decided to coach from the sidelines.
Ryan Maher and Dylan Shelley are also out with injury.
Chris Vaughan has earned a recall for the first time since round three, as has Maison Doll and Adam Svaljek.
Unfortunately, Waubra is not in the same class.
All the Roos can do is use this as another game to learn by.
Waubra will be without ruckman Nic Moran (neck), but regains Ash Baldwinson.
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP V NEWLYN
At Woady Yaloak Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 9, 2022 - Grasshoppers 12.10 (82) d Cats 9.11 (59)
Rokewood-Corindhap 10th (3 wins, 5 losses)
Newlyn 7th (5 wins, 2 losses, 1 bye)
Newlyn needs to respond after a loss to Skipton.
The Cats are well placed, but they are obviously not just looking to just make up numbers in the top eight and hopefully as finals campaign.
Their recruiting suggests they want a top four finish and right now there is no shortage of candidates for these spots.
Importantly the four players they regained for the Skipton game - Jackson Starcevich, Ethan Currie, Nick Carter and Dom Hard (all recruits this year) - pulled up well and will be better for the outing.
With all but Starcevich playing only a few matches, Newlyn will need for a few more games to fully settle.
Fraser Hay slots into this category too, being picked for his first game in a year, while ruckman Jarrod Fryar and Jack Hillas are out.
This is potentially a danger game for Newlyn.
Rokewood-Corindhap will have gained confidence from a victory over Waubra.
The Grasshoppers have been anything but flattering to date, but what that game does is provide incentive.
A win here would keep them on the cusp of the top eight and surprisingly not out of it.
They have lost Jackson Ford to more hamstring trouble and tall defender/ruckman Hamish Everett, who has told the club he want a clearance to Riddells Creek.
They have opened the door for Dan Christie, Josh Gray and Luke Essenwanger - all walls.
SELECTION: Cats
Skipton Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2,30pm
LAST MET: round 9, 2022 - Emus 9.3 (57) d Bombers 8.7 (55)
Skipton 3rd (7 wins, 1 loss)
Buninyong 12th (2 wins, 5 losses, 1 bye)
This has the potential to be a danger game for Skipton.
The Emus' form cannot be faulted.
Although they still cannot get the first loss to Carngham-Linton out of their minds, that is best forgotten after seven straight victories and just accepted as an early season cliche.
Their biggest assignments are still to come, but right now they are well on the way to emulating last season's deeds, which featured a finals victory.
Skipton just needs to be careful and stay focused against a Buninyong, which after getting after getting over Clunes will be up and about.
The Bombers can give Skipton a run for its money - especially with the inclusion to Williamstown VFL player Joel Ottavi, who offers so much.
This is his second appearance for the Bombers this season.
They will also be feeling much better after defeating Clunes - a win which gives the season new life.
Once again though the Emus' running power through the midfield is going to be hard to stop.
SELECTION: Emus
At Bull Milgate Oval, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 9, 2022 - Eagles 18.21 (129) d Clunes (8.5)
Clunes 9th (4 wins, 4 losses)
Gordon 2nd 7 wins, 0 loses, 1 bye)
Defeat at the hands of Buninyong looks like proving costly for Clunes.
With the Bombers struggling, it really was a must-win for the Magpies in their quest to stay in the top eight.
That result was bad enough in isolation, but as part of collective it is worse.
Clunes is not only facing Gordon this round, but then Hepburn and Skipton.
Throw in a bye in that bracket and the Magpies might be facing a month without adding to their premiership points tally.
They face the possibility of losing touch with Dunnstown, which has taken their place in the top eight.
Clunes has improved, but not enough to threaten Gordon.
The Eagles are starting to build.
Clunes welcomes back Darcy Coon, who has not played since injuring a n elbow in round three and Matt Newton.
Sam Griffiths and Ben Schiltz return for Gordon.
SELECTION: Eagles
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
