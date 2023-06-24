In an end to Ballarat's national refugee week events calendar, two Australian documentary film makers hope to speak to the hearts and minds of a younger generation, with a screening of their latest film on refugees.
Lydiard Street's Regent Theatre will play host to a screening of Journey Beyond Fear on Sunday, a documentary detailing the plight of an Afghan asylum seeker family in Malaysia as they wait for resettlement in Australia.
The film was the product of a seven year partnership between filmmakers Robyn Hughan and Steve Warne - and focuses on the growth and development of the family's three daughters, especially the eldest, Zara.
Ms Hughan described the film as an "emotional rollercoaster" with the personal struggles of the central subjects backgrounded by the highly-politicized fight to gain entry into Australia for a better life.
"It started off filming with a number of families, but as time went on, I started following a particular family that were very open, invited me into their house, slept on the floor with them, and filmed a very intimate part of their lives," Ms Hughan said.
"This is over a seven year period, so you really get to know them and get access to things you otherwise would never have," Mr Warne said.
"Not knowing on a daily basis what is going to happen, and the anxiety happening from that.
"It was a little bit similar to our anxiety as filmmakers not knowing what was going to happen. Are they going to find out tomorrow? In Zara's case she very nearly committed suicide, that was part of the film."
The family at the heart of the film are waiting in Malaysia as they have their case processed by the UN Refugee Agency.
Mr Warne said the filmmakers wanted to show how precarious a situation asylum seekers faced whilst waiting for their claims to be processed.
"This film, unlike a lot of documentaries about refugees, follows a family in what some people wrongly call 'the queue'," Mr Warne said.
"These are not people coming on a boat, although they nearly did, these are people who are coming through the UNs humanitarian aid program.
"A lot of people over here (Australia) say, 'why doesn't every one come over like that, then they wouldn't have to come on the boat'. The reality is that the experience that those people have is nothing like as easy-peasy as everybody thinks."
A screening of the film will be held at the Regent Theatre followed by a panel discussion with the filmmakers, moderated by ABC journalist Prue Bentley.
At Sunday's event, the Ballarat Afghan Action Group will be hosting a ticket raffle, with all proceeds from the raffle, and from ticket sales, going towards food aid for families currently still stuck in Afghanistan.
Ballarat Afghan Action Group's David MacPhail said the event would be the group's first fundraiser after becoming an incorporated charity.
"Up till about now we have sent about $40,000 worth of food to the Ghazni province. We did that because we urgently needed to get food aid to Afghanistan when we couldn't get people out," Mr MacPhail said.
"We had to do urgent fundraising because we only had three weeks till winter. We had to get food out to 61 families. With Robyn and Steve's help we are going to raise money out of this as well. We are kind of coming forward and saying 'we are here'."
Beyond fundraising for the group's food relief project, Mr MacPhail hoped the screening of the film would help change some people's perspective on refugees.
"Robyn and Steve's work brings to us really valuable information. It is a good learning process," Mr MacPhail said.
"The advocacy and understanding people get out of a film like this informs us better so we have a better understanding of what is happening to people, we are better informed when we vote and are better informed when we talk politics."
Ms Hughan said she particularly hoped young people went along to the screening, who would be able to identify with Zara and her two-sisters' coming-of-age issues.
"I would hope that some younger people would come to the screenings. It follows a young family, and they really open themselves up," Ms Hughan said.
"In the past, we had had a splattering of young people, but it would be really good to get young people along because when they do come they are blown away. They really engage and they really love the film."
Journey Beyond Fear will be screened at the Regent Theatre on Sunday, June 25.
To book a ticket, visit https://www.regentballarat.com.au/movie/journey-beyond-fear.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
