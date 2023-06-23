Friday Football Update: Gary Ablett junior takes centre stage in CHFL appearance

Saturday is going to be a big occasion for the Creswick Football and Netball Club and Central Highlands Football League with AFL great Gary Ablett junior in action for the Wickers at Creswick.
His one-off game will attract a finals-like crowd and create a great atmosphere.
The CHFL has already seen this season what impact a guest appearance of a former AFL great can have.
Fremantle's David Mundy was a big hit for Carngham-Linton.
While their best football is a long way behind them, it is the aura from their playing days that still surrounds them that creates the interest.
The fans love it.
There have been many similar guest appearances in the CHFL over the past two decades.
Gary Ablett junior is the best of theme all.
This is going to be a day to remember.
