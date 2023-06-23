The Courier
Friday Football Update: Gary Ablett junior takes centre stage in CHFL appearance

June 23 2023 - 6:00pm
Saturday is going to be a big occasion for the Creswick Football and Netball Club and Central Highlands Football League with AFL great Gary Ablett junior in action for the Wickers at Creswick.

