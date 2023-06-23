The ice might be cold but the action will be hot as a Latin Fiesta and Bollywood moves bring their own rhythm to Ballarat Winter Festival's ice skating rink.
Open for the next three weeks, the Armstrong Street South ice skating rink is shaping up to once again be one of the most popular Winter Festival events.
New this year is a Latin Fiesta on July 13 with DJ 'Vico' mixing hot Latin tunes for those on skates.
"It will bring different rhythm, different flavour and be a lot of fun," said Victor Barrantes. "The music is great, it brings the energy up so there's no need to avoid if it's cold."
After making its first appearance last year, a Bollywood themed night will again return.
This year there will also be a range of specialty skating sessions including child-friendly sessions on weekdays at 9am, sensory sessions with no music of flashing lights, and restricted numbers, on Thursdays at 9am, and disco sessions on Friday and Saturday nights at 9pm.
Ballarat mayor Cr Des Hudson said the pop-up ice rink had become synonymous with winter in Ballarat.
"Every year we see this is a hugely popular attraction and one that is highly likely to sell out," Cr Hudson said.
Last year 18,000 people took to the ice during the winter festival and Cr Hudson is hoping even more will glide on skates this year.
While locals are always keen to hit the ice rink, Cr Hudson said many skaters were from outside the area.
"We will get lots of visitors particularly from regional Victoria who don't get the opportunity to experience things like ice skating. A lot of smaller local councils don't have the capacity to put it on so we cater to their communities as well," he said.
"And visitors from Melbourne who want to get away from the hustle and bustle will stay two or three nights and explore the region, the traditional things around Ballarat, and embrace the winter festival."
Ice skating tickets are available at ballaratwinterfestival.com.au
