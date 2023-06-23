Residents have slammed the City of Ballarat's handling of roads in the latest community satisfaction survey.
According to the independent survey, carried out in February and March and involving 800 people, the community perception of council's sealed local road program has fallen from an index score of 41 out of 100 in 2022 to 37 in 2023.
"The 2023 result is not a significant decline on last year, but council has done better in previous years," report authors JWS Research wrote - it's noted council scored 56 in 2015.
The overall score - which takes in value for money, overall direction, customer service, waste management, consultation and engagement, community decisions, and sealed local roads - fell from 54 to 51.
This is below the regional centre score and state-wide score of 56.
Every score for Ballarat was down or the same as last year, and every score was lower than the regional and state-wide score.
For roads, council is well below the regional centre score of 49 and state-wide score of 48.
JWS Research notes "(p)erceptions of council's performance largely stayed the same across most service areas", but "(m)aking decisions in the interest of the community is the exception, where a significant decline is noted".
"Council should focus on improving the condition of sealed local roads ... and making decisions in the interest of the community as perceptions of these service areas continue to decline from an already low base," the report states.
Younger residents were more positive about council's performance compared to older people, and while one in three residents rated council's value for money as very good or good, a similar proportion rated it as poor or very poor.
Council recorded its best results in waste management, with a score of 62, the same as 2022.
Council has blamed a year of heavy rain and poor weather for the low score - in a media release, Des Hudson said the results were not as positive as he would have liked.
"We're increasing investment in infrastructure, such as roads, footpaths and drainage, and we're increasing resources in the City of Ballarat Statutory and Strategic Planning teams to keep up with the demands of Ballarat's rapid growth," he said in a statement.
He pointed to continued capital investment projects across the city, including library upgrades and works at the Wendouree West Recreation Reserve.
Chief executive Evan King said consultation would soon begin on a new customer charter, which will "better align " with "community expectations regarding management of requests and reports".
"The feedback collected (will) influence how we manage customers' experience into the future," he said.
The survey was completed, with results released publicly, in 2022, and in 2014 and 2015 - there is no date for 2016 to 2021.
The number of participants was doubled this year.
The full 2023 survey results are available through council's website in the June 28 agenda, and will be presented to councillors at Wednesday night's meeting.
