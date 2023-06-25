Myki fares, which were dramatically reduced for regional passengers when they were pegged to metropolitan prices only three months ago, are set to rise next weekend.
Public Transport Victoria has announced that from July 1 the daily fare cap which applies to travellers around the state will increase from $9.20 to $10 and from $4.60 to $5 for concessions.
Weekend and public holiday fares will rise from $6.70 to $7.20 and from $3.35 to $3.60 concession.
"After postponing the annual January 1 CPI fare rise to ease cost of living pressures and allow the regional fare cap to be introduced as quickly as possible, public transport fares will increase from July 1, 2023," the statement said.
Fares had been frozen in 2021 as part of the COVID-19 recovery and the maximum daily full fare increased 20 cents from $9 to $9.20 in 2022, the government said.
Regional town bus fares hadn't gone up in seven years.
While regional public transport users are still riding high on the major fare reduction that was implemented after last year's state election, for metropolitan travellers, the increases were a "pretty big rise", according to Public Transport Users Association spokesperson Daniel Bowen.
"Most V/Line users are not badly affected by this, given a recent fare cut. These will now be capped at $10 rather than $9.20, which still represents good value for money for longer trips," he told ACM.
"For those travelling short distances, there is an increase of around 8 per cent, a big jump which is also being felt by passengers in Melbourne.
"Fare rises are to be expected from time to time, but this one comes as something of a surprise, as they are usually at the start of the year, and usually not as steep."
Mr Bowen described it as "disappointing" that the government hadn't been willing to minimise the fare increase to a more moderate rise given current cost of living issues.
However, the government pointed out that fares covered only around a third of the operating cost of Victoria's public transport system and were needed to continue to service and improve it.
Victorians had already saved more than $12.5 million in the three months since the regional fare cap was introduced, it said.
