The Courier
Home/News/Business
Business

Stems Flower Market farm in Ballarat focuses on sustainability

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
June 25 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stems owner Richard McClure with Wally ensure winter work in under control in the seasonal, off-grid hot-house. Picture by Adam Trafford
Stems owner Richard McClure with Wally ensure winter work in under control in the seasonal, off-grid hot-house. Picture by Adam Trafford

SOMETHING will grow in everything, is advice given to flower farmer Richard McClure, but it was about finding what grew best.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.