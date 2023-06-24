SOMETHING will grow in everything, is advice given to flower farmer Richard McClure, but it was about finding what grew best.
For almost 20 years Stems Flower Market has been growing and evolving as natural, slow farmers, growing with conditions.
An off-the-grid dream became a reality on a Brown Hill farm a year ago for Mr McClure who, while in between seasons, has been taking stock of how the move was a no-brainer energy-wise.
But it has also been one of pride for Ballarat.
Everything picked in the new hot house goes straight to the Stems shops.
This winter's crops include about 10,000 tulips growing for spring and carnations, the flower on which Stems first began in Ballarat.
"We wanted to do protected growing," Mr McClure said. "...This is just easier not having to set everything up - all the floors and all the drainage. We can shut blinds across in summer so flowers don't get burnt by the sun. We have vents open for fresh air.
"This is all part of us being slow farmers."
Slow farming has a focus on local agriculture, short distribution chains, looking after the environment and bio-diversity.
In a time of skyrocketing energy prices, Mr McClure said he had been fortunate to be in a position to set up the Brown Hill farm and now benefit from being largely self-sustainable in farming production.
Previously being on town water created eye-watering bills.
The hot-house roof can capture a million litres of water each year. Water tanks on site can hold up to 250,000 litres and, with the dam nearby, they can recapture run-off.
They can run fertiliser through the droppers to simultaneously feed and water plants.
Water tanks and the farm's solar system were installed by local tradies, as was the hot-house structure which McClure had saved from previous use.
Since Stems started, all compost has gone back into their own soil.
The farm is almost entirely organic but due to its size it is not feasible to run an integrated pest management system - using natural predators to control pests.
Mr McClure quipped the main danger to plants was Wally the cocker spaniel, who had a tendency to trample when he got excited exploring.
The farming move has also allowed Stems the chance to bring on at least two more full-time jobs to keep growing the business.
As shoppers become more discerning as to where their produce comes from, Mr McClure said it was great to have this investment for the future in the Ballarat community.
