A dangerous Redan intersection at the corner of Darling and Talbot Streets has drawn reader interest following another crash this week.
Part of the problem is that Darling Street has the priority at all of the other intersections coming up from Drummond Street, so people assume that they have the right of way again at Talbot Street.
This is the case in many of the streets in the grid between Drummond and Pleasant streets.
Drive down Urquhart or South Street and the same applies - two or three intersections where the east - west traffic have right of way then suddenly one with a give way sign.
Daryl Crawley
I had a car an accident on this intersection June of 2021, and I only at the time, lived two doors up the road.
The other driver didn't give way.
I still drive along this road, and almost stop at this intersection, in fear the same accident will happen.
Please change this intersection, as a fatality is on the cards, if not addressed.
Camille Lewis
