Ballarat songstress Jacqui Dark has returned to the stage after her world was turned upside down last year with a shock cancer diagnosis.
Major surgery, gruelling chemotherapy and side effects took their toll but the whole experience taught her a lot about herself, the people around her and inspired a new one-woman show.
"Life was normal, I had a great year lined up last year, probably by best year professionally with some incredible work ... then literally overnight we discovered a tumour, within a week I was in hospital having major surgery, I spent three weeks in hospital then went straight into chemo," she said.
"The thing about having that kind of diagnosis is you don't realise how quickly your life changes with no warning."
Doctors discovered a tumour in her uterus which Ms Dark described as "very annoying" because she had been to the doctor many times in the previous 12 months about various symptoms that were dismissed.
She had even asked for a hysterectomy, which her doctor had refused.
"I really wish I got a second opinion now after literally a year of being fobbed off. You know your body and you get a sense something's not right. Even if it wasn't anything, I was suffering with symptoms that should have been addressed."
The diagnosis also helped her find her "little village" of support around herself and her 10-year-old son and it is what she learned about friendship during the darkest days that form the basis of her new cabaret show Songs My Friends Taught Me.
"As I say in my show It's not the ones you expect who step up. The people you think will be there were not and the people, the peripheral friends, were suddenly there with cooked dinners," she said.
"There's no judgement on the people who didn't turn up ... but it's so interesting to see and my new show discussed the people who turn up who are not the people you expect to."
The Helpmann and Green Room Award winning mezzo-soprano, who performs in opera, musical theatre and cabaret, has just performed her first "big" show back with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra but has performed the cabaret show.
The Melbourne Cabaret Festival next month will mark the first time she's performed it in front of a home crowd.
The show came about late last year, just two weeks after she finished chemotherapy, when she received a call from a Sydney venue asking if she would perform there.
"I decided to write a new show, despite having four half-written shows," she laughed.
IN OTHER NEWS
"The last year had been all about learning so much about friendship. You get a unique window into friendship ... who is there, who is not and I saw how much my cancer affected other people too. One of the hardest things is it's affecting you so you deal with physically and mentally how it affects you, but you also see the effect on people who love you.
"This show is a tribute to the people who turn up and acknowledge the people who did not but might not have been able to. It celebrates friendship and how lucky we are to have these people in our lives who turn up and love us with all our quirks."
Ms Dark's time in Ballarat, where she grew up, found her love of music and was a teacher before turning professional musician, also features in the show.
"I tell stories about some of the things we did in Ballarat, then move through to friends from now, people who changed my life and it's a smorgasbord of different kinds of friendships - old and new, distant and close, so there's hopefully a bit of something for everyone."
Ms Dark will perform Songs My Friends Taught Me at Memo Music Hall on July 6. Tickets from tickets.memomusichall.com.au
