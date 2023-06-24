The roads are terrible again: How much is council's fault

It is no surprise that roads were the number one area of dissatisfaction for residents in the latest council customer feedback survey.
In one sense residents and ratepayers look most to local government to deliver on the three Rs: roads, rates and rubbish. And while they continue to pay higher rates, they look around them on the streets of the city and see little but deterioration.
Admittedly, all road authorities are at a disadvantage in this regard, particularly after a La Nina season like last spring that made filling the plethora of potholes and crumbling roadways almost an impossibility.
The City of Ballarat itself poured millions in additional cash into trying to salvage the situation over the summer and the state government says it has never invested more in the problem.
But now that winter has closed in again, and with it increased rain, the Sisyphean task of filling these all-new moon-like craters is enough to fill road workers with despair. It is certainly filling many residents and readers with anger following damage to their cars.
But council is at a further disadvantage here and that is because many people do not differentiate between which roads are their responsibility and which are the state government's. If they see a pothole, regardless of where it is or who is responsible, councils cop the flak and surveys like this are likely to be the safety valve.
In addition, the financial resources available to council are considerably leaner than higher levels of government. Many will have seen the ongoing work on the Western Freeway and marveled at the carpet-like sections of asphalt that have lately been completed. It is a state and national road. But this treatment comes at an eye-watering cost that is often beyond a council unless it starts raising rates even further.
The Courier has been carping about potholes for months but one fundamental we have continued to explore is the bigger picture that with unavoidable bad weather and increasing truck traffic smashing up the roads, there needs to be a bigger-picture solution.
Petrol excise is the biggest tax haul of road user contributions but it goes to the federal government and then filters down, sometimes to councils through programs like Roads to Recovery and Blackspot programs.
It too, as a revenue source, faces an uncertain future with the uptake of electric vehicles.
But wherever it comes from and wherever it goes, one look at neglected regional roads indicates funding is nowhere near enough. Part of the bigger solution has to be a thorough overhaul of the funding model.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.