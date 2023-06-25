Yankee Flat Road speeder faces court after police evade

A young man has been given an expensive reminder about obeying the road rules after speeding off from police in the middle of the night.
The 22-year-old, who the Courier has not named as he did not receive a conviction, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday to plead guilty to charges of careless driving and failing to stop on police direction.
The court heard about 3.30am on February 9, an unmarked police car patrolling along Warrenheip Road spotted the man speeding towards Navigators Road.
The officers got in position behind the 22-year-old, who turned onto Yankee Flat Road from Navigators Road, increasing his speed.
The officers had to increase speed to 147kmh to keep up with the man, and activated their lights and sirens.
When it became clear he would not stop for the officers, they stopped the pursuit and deactivated their lights.
Following this, the officers then checked the registration of the vehicle and travelled to the registered owner's address in Lucas.
As the officers arrived at the property, the 22-year-old had just gotten out of his car.
He told police that he had "just freaked out" when he saw their lights and sirens, and that he drives "dangerously, carefully".
The 22-year-old's defence lawyer told the court his client had no criminal record and an unblemished driving history.
"This was the biggest mistake he has ever made," the lawyer said. "There is a bit to be said about this lad, it is really out of character."
Magistrate Hugh Radford took into account the 22-year-old's early plea, clean history and general remorse for the offence.
IN THE NEWS
The magistrate said he would not convict the 22-year-old, but was still required to suspend his licence.
"I have to set a penalty, particularly for young men driving around in the middle of the night at high speed, that is not good," Magistrate Radford said.
"You have not only put yourself at risk, but other road users at risk."
The man was fined $1200 without conviction, and had his licence suspended for six months.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.