A Smythesdale mechanic has faced court after being caught "red-handed" by police in possession of tens of thousands of dollars in stolen goods.
The charges come after break-ins at businesses in Ballarat and Torquay in July, November and December 2022, where items such as a $65,000 caravan, a SureWeld trailer, and a cage tray with a ride-on lawnmower, two Honda lawn mowers and a whipper snipper were stolen.
Jayden Blomeley, 24, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of handling stolen goods at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday, after a police investigation of the thefts led them back to his Smythesdale property.
On January 3, 2022, an associate of Blomeley's was arrested by police in relation to the 2022 thefts.
A search of his phone revealed text messages between him and Blomeley regarding the stolen trailers and caravan.
The handling of stolen goods has a higher maximum sentence than actual theft.- Magistrate Hugh Radford
Police attended Blomeley's Smythesdale address and found the stolen property in his possession, with the $65,000 caravan attached to his car with alternative licence plates.
Blomeley later told police he was also in possession of another stolen trailer, two Honda lawn mowers, and a ride-on lawn mower stolen during the 2022 thefts.
Blomeley's defence lawyer told the court the context of the text messages between his client and the co-accused show that Blomeley did not commission the theft of the items, but rather had been shown them for sale.
The lawyer stated the pair were not friends, and only knew each other for the purposes of the sale.
The court heard Blomeley had purchased the trailer from the man well below market rate, at a price "too good to be true".
Magistrate Hugh Radford said Blomeley had been caught "red-handed" with stolen goods, and should have been suspicious of the man's low asking price.
"The handling of stolen goods has a higher maximum sentence than actual theft," Magistrate Radford said.
"The alarm bells should have been going off."
The matter was adjourned for Blomeley to be assessed for a community corrections order.
