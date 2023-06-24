It's always busy in Ballarat for the June-July school holidays, despite the weather, with attractions and council promoting plenty of activities.
Keep an eye out for a full list of NAIDOC Week activities next week.
For everyone
Kryal Castle's Knights of Fire, June 24 to July 9, ticketed event
HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS STORY
Sovereign Hill's Winter Wonderlights, June 24 to July 9, ticketed event
Harry Potter treasure hunts, Collins on Lydiard, June 24 to July 9, free
Rebel Rookies sports day with surprise guests, City Oval, June 28, ticketed event
Winter at Maze House, Midland Highway, Newlyn, June 24 to July 9, ticketed event
For the older kids
High School Musical, Mount Rowan Theatre, July 6 to 9 , ticketed event
The Sound of Music, Civic Hall, June 30 to July 9, ticketed event
Queer Youth Fest, Goods Shed, June 28, free
For the grown-ups
Be_Hear/Now, June 30 - July 2, ticketed event
Design Exchange: Beyond Dark, Mining Exchange, July 1, ticketed event
For younger kids
Packing peanuts craft, Daylesford Library June 26 and Trentham Library June 28, free.
Pesto pasta with Sallie Harvey - Tuesday 27 June from 1pm to 3pm at Senior Citizens Centre, Daylesford Town Hall
Winter diorama craft - Tuesday June 27 from 2pm to 4pm at Creswick Hub; Wednesday 28 June from 2pm to 4pm at The Warehouse - Clunes.
Toon Tastic cartoon workshop - Friday 30 June at libraries - Creswick Hub at 9.30am; The Warehouse - Clunes at 11.30am; Daylesford Library at 1.30pm; and Trentham Library at 3.30pm.
Nature drawing with Richard Holt - Monday 3 July from 1pm to 3pm at Victoria Park Pavilion, Daylesford. Book at https://ow.ly/lpkC50ONHOR.
Paint your own Borealis - Monday 3 July at 2pm at Daylesford Library.
Knights and fairies unite - Wednesday 5 July from 2pm to 4pm at The Warehouse - Clunes; Thursday 6 July 2pm to 4pm at Creswick Hub.
T-Shirt tote bag workshop - Wednesday 5 July at 2pm at Daylesford Library.
Dumpling making class - Wednesday 5 July from 11am to 3pm at the Creswick Neighbourhood Centre.
For the older kids
Song writing workshop - Wednesday 28 June from 2pm to 4pm at Radius Art, 76 Main Road, Hepburn Springs. Book via https://linktr.ee/octave_youth_events. Be guided through the basics of being a musical artist with this workshop on song writing, collaboration, performance, and everything you need to know before heading into a studio. Session delivered by The Push.
IN OTHER NEWS
Skateboard art workshop - Thursday 29 June at ONI Street Wear, Forrest St, Castlemaine. Transport provided from Creswick and Daylesford. Book via https://linktr.ee/octave_youth_events. Come join us for a day workshop where we will learn new skills and create own skate board art. Session delivered by ONI Street Wear.
Radio and podcasting workshop - Tuesday 4 July at SYN studios, RMIT Campus, Melbourne CBD. Transport provided from Creswick and Daylesford. Book via https://linktr.ee/octave_youth_events. Learn the art of hosting radio and podcasts. Participants will create a special once off broadcast and show case their work live to air on SYN 90.7FM. Session delivered by SYN.
All programs are safe and inclusive and supervised by staff from the Youth Development team.
Robotics at the Corindhap Hall, 4 Hall Road, Corindhap, June 28 1pm - 3pm, free
Tie Dying at The Well, 19 Heales Street, Smythesdale, July 4 1pm - 3pm, free
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.