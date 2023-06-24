Winners and Losers - Saturday, June 24

There's still more to come, including football ladders, and netball scores and ladders:
SENIORS
East Point 14.14 (98) d Bacchus Marsh 8.7 (55)
Redan 15.7 (97) d Darley 11.13 (79)
North Ballarat 18.11 (119) d Lake Wendouree 8.3 (51)
Melton 22.15 (147) d Ballarat 3.6 (24)
Sebastopol 12.15 (87) d Sunbury 9.6 (60)
RESERVES
East Point 8.12 (60) d Bacchus Marsh 5.8 (38)
Darley 18.17 (125) d Redan 5.4 (34)
North Ballarat 11.15 (81) d Lake Wendouree 7.7 (49)
Melton 21.5 (131) d Ballarat 10.7 (67)
Sunbury 9.9 (63) d Sebastopol 5.5 (35)
UNDER-19
East Point 22.20 (152) d Bacchus Marsh 3.3 (21)
Redan 17.16 (118) d Darley 4.4 (35)
North Ballarat 6.9 (45) d Lake Wendouree 6.6 (42)
Melton 211.11 (77) d Ballarat 6.14 (50)
Sebastopol 8.5.(53) d Sunbury 5.8 (38)
SENIORS
Creswick 7.6 (48) d Ballan 4.1 (25)
Carngham-Linton 15.20 (110) d Daylesford 4.12 (36)
Bungaree 6.12 (48) d Dunnstown 4.9 (33)
Learmonth 16.12 (108) d Beaufort 4.5 (29)
Springbank 9.21 (75) d Waubra 3.9 (27)
Newlyn 12.10 (82) d Rokewood-Corindhap 11.12 (78)
Buninyong 12.11 (83) d Skipton 7.10 (52)
Gordon 10.13 (73) d Clunes 8.6 (54)
RESERVES
Creswick 7.6 (48) d Ballan 0.3 (3)
Carngham-Linton 7.3 (45) d Daylesford 4.7 (31)
Bungaree 5.5 (35) d Dunnstown 2.3 (15)
Learmonth 18.14 (122) d Beaufort 0.1 (1)
Springbank 12.10 (82) d Waubra 3.2 (20)
Rokewood-Corindhap 7.5 (47) d Newlyn 6.8 (44)
Buninyong 11.16 (82) d Skipton 0.8 (8)
Clunes 5.5 (35) d Gordon 4.4 (28)
UNDER-18
Daylesford 9.7 (61) d Carngham-Linton 4.6 (30)
Bungaree 11.11 (77) d Dunnstown 3.6 (24)
Beaufort 8.13 (61) d Learmonth 2.3 (15)
Springbank 6.8 (44) d Waubra 4.4 (35)
Rokewood-Corindhap 14.17 (101) d Newlyn 3.3 (21)
Skipton 9.12 (66) d Buninyong 4.3 (27)
Clunes v Gordon
UNDER-15
Ballan 7.7 (49) d Creswick 4.11 (35)
Daylesford 8.10 (58) d Carngham-Linton 0.0 (0)
Bungaree5.5 (35) d Dunnstown 3.11 (29)
Beaufort 6.9 (45) d Learmonth 2.1 (13)
Springbank 9.18 (72) d Waubra 0.1 (1)
Rokewood-Corindhap 16.12 (108) d Newlyn 0.5 (5)
Skipton 8.5 (53) d Buninyong 1.7 (13)
Goordon 10.9 (69) d Clunes 2.3 (15)
UNDER-12
Ballan 8.3 (51) d Creswick 1.4(10)
Daylesford 11.20 (66) d Carngham-Linton 0.0 (0)
Bungaree 3.2 (2) d Dunnstown 0.6 (6)
Learmonth 5.10 (40) d Beaufort 0.0 (0)
Springbank 4.3 (27) d Waubra 3.1 (19)
Rokewood-Corindhap 3.1 (19) d Newlyn 2.3 (15)
Buninyong 10.5 (65) d Skipton 0.0 (0)
Gordon 13.9 (87) d Clunes 2.0 (12)
SENIORS
Trentham 10.16 (76) d Maldon 4.8 (32)
Natte Bealiba 9.13 (67) d Talbot 2.9 (21)
Lexton 6.12 (40) d Royal Park 5.6 (36)
Navarre 10.9 (69) d Avoca 8.3 (51)
Harcourt 36.23 (239) d Campbells Creek 2.3 (15)
Dunolly 12.13 (85) d Rovers 10.12 (72)
Carisbrook 18.15 (123) d Newstead 9.9 (63)
RESERVES
Trentham 10.13 (73) d Maldon 1.3 (9)
Talbot 17.10 (11) d Natte Bealiba 3.5 (23)
Lexton 13.17 (95) d Royal Park 1.1 (7)
Navarre 11.10 (76) d Avoca 4.1 (25)
Harcourt 17.10 (110) d Campbells Creek 1.3 (9)
Dunolly 17.10 (112) d Rovers 5.2 (32)
Carisbrook 6.17 (53) d Newstead 4.6 (30)
UNDER-17.5
Maldon 30.16 (196) d Harcourt 1.0 (6)
Talbot 9.6 (60) d Natte Bealiba 5.3 (33)
Avoca 6.10 (46) d Navarre 2.3 (15)
Royal Park 2.5 (17) d Lexton 1.2 (8)
UNDER-14.5
Maldon 6.11 (47) d Trentham 0.1 (1)
Carisbrok 19.12 (126( d Harcourt 2.3 (15)
Natte Bealiba 13.13 (91) d Talbot 0.1 (1)
Avoca 6.2 (38) d Navarre 2.7 (19)
Rovers 13.6 (84) d Dunolly 9.6 (60)
UNDER-11.5
Natte Bealiba 19.14 (128) d Talbot 0.0 (0)
Royal Park 1.7 (13) d Lexton 1.0 (6)
Navarre 2.1 (13) d Avoca 0.0 (0)
Campbells Creek 2.3 (15) d Harcourt 0.4 (4)
Rovers 8.7 (55) d Dunolly 2.8 (20)
Carisbrook 6.9 (45) d Newstead 3.3 (18)
Trentham 3.6 (24) d Maldon 3.2 (20)
SENIORS
SMW Rovers 17.15 (117) d Caramut 6.6 (42)
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 10.11 (71) d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 4.11 (35)
Ararat Eagles 12.9 (81) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 8.7 (55)
Woordnoo-Mortlake 4.14 (38) d Lismore-Derrinallum 4.5 (29)
Penshurst 12.10 (82) d Tatyoon 8.5 (53)
Great Western 27.30 (192) d Moyston-Willaura 6.10 (46)
RESERVES
SMW Rovers14.13 (97) d Caramut1.1 (7)
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 14.14 (98) d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 7.3 (45)
Ararat Eagles 11.18 (84) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 0.1 (1)
Woordnoo-Mortlake 9.5 (59) d Lismore-Derrinallum 3.5 (23)
Penshurst 9.9 (63) d Tatyoon 7.4 (46)
Great Western 24.15 (159) d Moyston-Willaura 2.5 (17)
UNDER-16.5
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 12.7 (79) d Caramut 0.3 (3)
Ararat Eagles 4.6 (30) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 3.2 (20)
Penshurst 16.4 (100) d Tatyoon 1.3 (9)
Great Western 8.17 (65) d Moyston-Willaura 1.0 (6)
A GRADE
Bacchus Marsh v East Point
Darley v Redan
Lake Wendouree v North Ballarat
Melton v Ballarat
Sebastopol v Sunbury
A GRADE
Creswick v Ballan
Carngham-Linton v Daylesford
Bungaree v Dunnstown
Beaufort v Learmonth
Springbank v Waubra
Rokewood-Corindhap v Newlyn
Skipton v Buninyong
Clunes v Gordon
MARYBOROUGH CASTLEMAINE DFNL
A GRADE
Trentham v Maldon
Talbot v Natte Bealiba
Royal Park v Lexton
Navarre v Avoca
Campbells Creek v Harcourt
Dunolly v Rovers
Newstead v Carisbrook
A GRADE
SMW Rovers v Caramut
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac v Glenthompson-Dunkeld
Ararat Eagles v Hawkesdale-Macarthur
Lismore-Derrinallum v Woorndoo-Mortlake
Penshurst v Tatyoon
Great Western v Moyston-Willaura
