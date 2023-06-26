Ballarat Heart Beats walk coordinator Barry Nixon has received a Golden Shoe award for his efforts, but his reward for coordinating more than five years of walks for cardiac patients run far deeper.
Every week about 70 cardiac patients take part in four walks across Ballarat, which Mr Nixon organises, to help improve their health and promote social connections.
"My main motivation, as a cardiac patient, is you can't be sedentary. The one thing that isn't negotiable is being sedentary," he said.
"Often we have people joining our walks who are recovering from surgery, or are not really very well, and my reward is to see wellness return and their health improved and the disease burden lessened," he said.
Mr Nixon has completed more than 500 walks over the five and a half years he has run Ballarat Heart Beats - and it would have been more if not for COVID lockdowns.
While cardiac health is the main goal, what Mr Nixon has seen is the importance of social connection.
"The majority of the people walk because exercise is important but social connection is even more important," Mr Nixon said.
"And with COVID and lockdowns that has really emphasised the need for social connection. When we had our first walk after lockdown we had 20 people walk and they dived in to the coffee shop so fast afterward because it was the social connection they missed."
Every walk ends with a coffee catch-up, and the group also organises social activities such as movies, meals and meetings with guest speakers.
Mr Nixon said each walk averaged about 20 to 25 people with different grades of walks at different locations but with the same philosophy - no one is left behind.
On Tuesdays the group walks indoor at the Wendouree badminton stadium, on Wednesday the group walks at Lake Esmond, Friday is a walk in the gardens at Lake Wendouree and on Saturday the walkers pace around Victoria Park.
"Each of the four walks is a different pace and different distance to suit. They are all supported walks. No one is ever left behind," Mr Nixon said.
It's not just cardiac patients who walk. Some have other medical issues, some are healthy but enjoy the company, and Deakin University medical students and allied health professionals often join in too.
Mr Nixon started the groups after becoming a cardiac patient himself and the doctor telling him he must be active.
"I saw a need and saw the opportunity that was available through the Heart Foundation and I was supported by an exercise physiologist at Ballarat Community Health to get it established," he said.
"In those early days we used to think we had a crowd if six turned up."
Mr Nixon said he was "gobsmacked" to be nominated for , and win the Golden Shoe award after his Ballarat walkers "made a little bit of an effort" to make sure he was honoured.
"Barry Nixon has made a difference to many people's lives, by organising social group outings as well as opportunities to walk," his nomination read.
"The walkers have gone from strength to strength with Barry at the helm. Barry has been active in helping support mental and physical health in the Ballarat community, even assisting walkers to gain access to district medical personnel and services."
Heart Foundation senior advisor for physical activity Elizabeth Calleja said Mr Nixon and his fellow Golden Show recipients from other states had shown "untiring service to the community".
"Walking continues to be something that empowers so many people - especially for those who may otherwise miss out on exercise and socialising with others," Ms Calleja said.
"For some people, joining a Heart Foundation walking group has been a genuinely life-saving decision."
Walking for an average of 30 minutes or more a day can lower the risk of heart disease, stroke by 35 per cent and Type 2 diabetes by 40 per cent.
