Ballarat councillors will vote on whether residents of a Mount Helen housing estate near a koala sanctuary will be able to keep cats and dogs on their property.
Sanctuary Estate, off Zoe Drive, was built among a forest frequented by koalas and sits under a section 173 agreement, preventing property owners from keeping cats and dogs.
A section 173 is agreed between a landowner and the local authority and restricts how the land can be used, and was implemented at the estate to preserve the koala population of the nearby bushland.
Agenda documents for the June 28 City of Ballarat council meeting have revealed the council will vote on whether to amend the agreement, to allow the affected residents to "keep cats and dogs in a secure manner".
"Cats and dogs must be secured and kept within the boundary of the private lots," the proposed amendment states.
"Cats are not permitted to roam free beyond the boundary of private lots. Dogs are permitted beyond the private boundary of the lot but must be on lead in any area affected by Schedule 5 of the Environmental Significant Overlay and within the estate at all times."
The findings presented in the agenda documents were said to have been conducted with advice from ecological consultancy firm Nature Advocacy.
The documents further state the risk of koala predation by household pets could be minimised by adequate fencing or enclosures to contain dogs and cats within private properties.
It comes after an application to council to amend the rule from 48 property owners who live in the estate.
The section 173 ruling came into effect after a VCAT ruling in 2004, but dogs have been known to live at households in the area.
Separate proceedings at VCAT are currently underfoot, with a third part taking action against other Sanctuary Estate landowners in breach of the pet ban.
The council agenda states the VCAT matter has been booked in for an administrative hearing on July 3, pending the result of Wednesday's council vote.
As a matter of principle they have the cart before the horse.- Jeff Rootes
Any amendments to the section 173 agreement will be likely to face pushback from groups such as the Friends of Canadian Corridor, who support a ban on pets in the area to preserve koala populations.
FoCC convener Jeff Rootes said the evidence supported a pet ban, and the council had lost sight of the original justifications behind the VCAT decision.
"What we would like to say is that we call upon the council to respect the existing section 173, and to recognise that was introduced on sound evidence and fact," Mr Rootes said.
"If there is a problem with it, then the council should be bringing all of the parties together.
"They should be sitting at the table to thrash out whether the residents have a case, whether wildlife advocates have a case and then make a decision.
"As a matter of principle they have the cart before the horse."
The June 28 council meeting will be held at 6.30pm in the Ballarat Town Hall, 225 Sturt Street.
