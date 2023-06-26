The Courier
Cats and dogs may be allowed in Mount Helen Sanctuary estate

By Alex Dalziel
Updated June 26 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 1:00pm
City of Ballarat councillors will vote on whether dogs and cats would be allowed on properties near Sanctuary Bushland Reserve. Picture file
Ballarat councillors will vote on whether residents of a Mount Helen housing estate near a koala sanctuary will be able to keep cats and dogs on their property.

