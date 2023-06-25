Big plans confirmed for Smythesdale play space

Plans for an exciting new play space and community facilities at Smythesdale have been finalised.
Community members had their say on what was important to them in the play space, to be built at Woady Yaloak Recreation Reserve.
After two draft concept designs were created, a period of community engagement was held for feedback before council decided on the final design.
Features that users said were important for the play space and broader community include a play tower and multi play unit, range of swings and flying fox, natural and sensory play elements, spinning, jumping and climbing play equipment, exercise equipment, sand play area, scooter circuit trail, seating and shade areas, accessible barbeques and picnic facilities and a central accessible path.
Golden Plains Shire said now that the concept plans had been finalised, they would advocate for state and federal funding to move the project through detailed design and construction.
