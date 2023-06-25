Innovative ideas to ease the pressure off the emergency department and free up beds within the hospital are under the spotlight in a new project at Grampians Health.
Among the strategies in use or being trialled at Grampians Health sites, including Ballarat Base Hospital, are streamlining discharge from wards which frees up beds for patients in the emergency department to be admitted.
Grampians Health improvement and innovation advisor Phillip Sabien said hospitals continued to be under "extreme pressure" in both the emergency department and with bed availability in the wider hospital.
"That's not unusual at this time of year and what will be important as we go through winter is the things we put in place to ensure they are sustained through this period and we don't fall back to habits that we have been used to."
Grampians Health is one of 14 Victorian hospitals funded to take part in the Timely Emergency Care Collaborative (TECC) project.
Patient movement (patient flow) within the health sector is a long-standing multifaceted problem and COVID has certainly highlighted this.- Hannah Ryan-West
Among the strategies implemented so far is nurse initiated pathology, in which a registered nurse who has undertaken appropriate training can collect blood, cutting the waiting time for a medical consultant or doctor to do it.
"It frees up senior medical staff to focus on patients with higher acuity and certainly creates efficiency in our ED which we all need at any time of the year," Mr Sabien said.
They have also standardised the way medical and surgical registrars conduct their rounds, holding a SORT round (Sick, Out today, Rest and Time to come in) which has seen patients discharged from wards up to an hour earlier than they would otherwise, creating capacity for incoming patients.
Discharges on a weekend are also being streamlined to ensure patients do not have to wait until appropriate staff return on Monday before they can go home.
Criteria-led discharge, which has commenced in Horsham and will likely be introduced in Ballarat, will see nursing and medical staff able to sign off that a patient can go home if they meet certain goals that have been set for them.
"If they achieve those goals and medical staff or nursing staff sign off they can go home, they don't have to wait for a doctor to see them before they go home," Mr Sabien said.
And interim orders will allow fast-tracked admission of patients from the ED to the ward before a full assessment has been completed, saving them potentially hours of waiting in emergency.
"If we look at patients that are expected to be admitted to a ward, an interim order can be used to get the patient from ED to the ward more quickly than normal so we are not waiting for the doctor to do a total review and assessment in ED.
"The patient will be admitted to the ward and the admitting doctor will see them on ward within two hours and they will go through their full assessment."
Mr Sabien said staff were highly engaged with the TECC project, suggesting ideas and proposing solutions to many issues that have caused them frustration.
IN OTHER NEWS
"We can't just focus on the ED, it's a whole system approach," Mr Sabien said.
The TECC project also includes feedback and suggestions from consumer representatives.
Project coordinator Hannah Ryan-West said Grampians Health was committed to providing timely care and the TECC project would greatly help to support this.
"Patient movement (patient flow) within the health sector is a long-standing multifaceted problem and COVID has certainly highlighted this. For the Department of Health to acknowledge this and fund improvement work, it is a great opportunity for Grampians Health to look at more efficient ways of doing things to assist getting people to the right place at the right time for the care they require," Ms Ryan-West said.
The TECC project will run until June 2024.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.