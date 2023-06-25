Council set to vote on controversial Ballarat Gold Mine tailings dam

City of Ballarat appears set to give the green light to Ballarat Gold Mine's contentious new tailings storage dam at this week's council meeting.
Council officers have recommended a permit be granted for construction of the dam, known as Tailings Storage Facility 4, which will hold mining waste.
But a potential approval would come with 16 conditions that must be met relating to fencing, vegetation, an independent review of the design plans to minimise seepage to ground water, dust management, operating hours and noise limits, maintaining amenity for local residents during construction and use of the tailing dam, and an updated human health risk assessment.
More than 50 objections to the plan were lodged after it was first submitted to council last year.
Since that time the Ballarat Gold Mine has entered into administration and is being advertised for sale.
The future of the gold mine is uncertain if the tailings dam cannot proceed, with nowhere to store the slurry that is left following processing.
Residents submitted objections surrounding health concerns, environmental impacts, noise and dust impacts, the structural integrity/design of the facility, the dam's proximity to homes and other sensitive uses, traffic impacts, and the requirement for an Environmental Effects Statement (EES)
The Ballarat Gold Mine is currently in administration and being offered for sale, and a decision to approve the tailings dam, which would be built close to Whitehorse Road in Mount Clear, improves the likelihood of a positive outcome for the mine and its roughly 200 employees.
Dr Dora Pearce, secretary of the Tailings Dam Community Safety Action Group, will speak at Wednesday's City of Ballarat council meeting urging councillors not to approve the tailings dam.
"My main theme is the health impact assessment. I have been through that and there are so many limitations to the health impact assessment that fail to take in to account the vulnerability and proximity of the potentially exposed community," she said.
She claimed existing dust mitigation measures were not working and she was not confident new measures would be better.
Dr Pearce said the group had not yet decided what their next step would be, if council approves the tailings dam at this week's meeting, but the VCAT process would be a "back stop".
The matter of the gold mine tailings dam occupies 640 pages of an 841 page council agenda, with the Wednesday night meeting likely to last many hours.
The Ballarat Gold Mine's Australian operators Balmain Gold Pty Ltd went into administration in March, leaving employees worried they could lose their jobs, and others concerned about flow-on effects for the local economy.
The agenda's economic sustainability implications state the tailings storage facility is required to allow the continued operation of Ballarat Gold Mine and without it may mean the site can no longer operate.
Minerals Council of Australia's Victorian Executive Director James Sorahan has previously said the Ballarat mine, in combination with mines at Stawell and Bendigo, provided $245 million a year in economic benefit to Western Victoria, employed about 450 full-time workers, and made $90 million in purchases of goods and services from 445 local businesses.
"The Ballarat mine spends tens of millions of dollars a year just to stay open, and there are very few businesses that spend that kind of money to remain open," Mr Sorahan said.
