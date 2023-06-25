The Courier
Ballarat cyclists call on council to fix problems with cycling path in the city's east

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
June 26 2023 - 3:30am
The Canadian Creek path between Barkly and York streets.
The Canadian Creek path between Barkly and York streets.

A frustrated Ballarat East resident is calling for work to be done on a cycling path between Barkly and York streets before someone gets hurt.

Local News

