A frustrated Ballarat East resident is calling for work to be done on a cycling path between Barkly and York streets before someone gets hurt.
Since 2020, cyclist Colin Fraser has been contacting the City of Ballarat with his concerns about the shared-use asphalt path which runs along Canadian Creek, behind the back of the Ballarat Netball Association sporting complex.
Mr Fraser said the path is dangerous to cyclists and pedestrians for many reasons; trees which border the path have tilted inward, like "chicanes on a racing track", and their roots have uplifted the asphalt, making for a bumpy and uneven surface.
The path runs along the Canadian Creek storm drain, yet many segments lack a fence or railing, leading to sheer drop into the creek.
Further down, Mr Fraser said there are sharp turns along the path which push cyclists outwards, risking spilling over into the creek.
"It is quite hazardous, you could easily lose your balance. If you fall in, it is a storm water drain 1.6 metres deep, once you are in I am not sure how you get out, if you could, because there is no easy way out," Mr Fraser said.
The section of path is contrasted with the stretch between Barkly and Humffray streets, which has metal fencing and a path which goes around the trees.
They say it is a cycling city, but we have a lot of work to do.- Colin Fraser
Mr Fraser, who lives near the track and uses it daily, said he had been in contact with the council and Buninyong MP Michaela Settle about the issue but has not seen any progress.
"I have been riding for a number of years so I have quite good balance, but an older person could easily over balance. Somebody on a mobility scooter or someone with young kids," Mr Fraser said.
"A young kid could easily walk over the low post and rail fence and into the drain. The gaps between the posts, they could easily walk between and into it."
He said such features held back Ballarat from becoming a truly "cycling-friendly" city.
"They say it is a cycling city, but we have a lot of work to do. I am in a couple of cycling groups, and regularly we ride around Point Cook and the bay, and it is tremendous what they have done there," Mr Fraser said.
"I feel like the council are a long way behind that."
It comes after work was completed on the lights for Sturt Street's shared bike path, which runs along the Sturt Street median.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.